Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 defining moments from India's win over England at Lord's in 2014

Momin Mehmood Butt
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
320   //    07 Aug 2018, 15:41 IST

The victory at Lord's in 2014 goes down as one of the greatest Test triumphs in Indian Cricket history. Against a rejuvenated English side. the visitors put on a remarkable show to clinch only their 2nd ever win at the Home of Cricket in 86 years.

Here we look at some of the defining moments of that game that'll not only gratify Indian Cricket fans but may also serve as a necessary inspiration-seeking ground for a grief-stricken Indian side.


Rahane steals the show with a scintillating ton

England v India: 2nd Investec Test - Day One
England v India: 2nd Investec Test - Day One

17th July 2014 is a day Ajinkya Rahane will forever remember and cherish. The day he got his name engraved on the prestigious Honour Boards of Lord's. Coming in at a time when India were wrestling to pull out of England's stranglehold and put on a partnership of significance, Rahane began proceedings with his typical, composed fashion.

The wickets, though, kept tumbling around him as a sorry looking Indian middle order slumped, leaving India reeling at 128 for 6. It was post-tea that he decided to up the ante as he caressed some sizzling drives and constructed a solid stand worth 90 runs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Despite losing the support of his partners from the other end, the flow of runs from Rahane's bat didn't stop. The highlight of his knock came when he elegantly chipped Jimmy Anderson over mid-on for a breathtaking six. Soon after, Rahane punched the ball into the off-side to register a marvellous century: one he will hold in high regard for a long, long time. Rahane drenched into the overwhelming applause and rescued India from falling into a massive hole.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ishant Sharma Ajinkya Rahane
Momin Mehmood Butt
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Computer Science Student | Freelance Advocate | Experienced Content Writer | Cricket Enthusiast | Social Welfare Worker | Travel Devotee
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
India's previous 5 Test encounters at Lord's vs England
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
RELATED STORY
3 best Test Knocks by Indians against England in England...
RELATED STORY
3 Issues which cost India against England at Edgbaston
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Things we learned from India’s...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, First Test, Day 3: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 instances when India gave...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us