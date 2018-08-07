3 defining moments from India's win over England at Lord's in 2014

Momin Mehmood Butt FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 320 // 07 Aug 2018, 15:41 IST

The victory at Lord's in 2014 goes down as one of the greatest Test triumphs in Indian Cricket history. Against a rejuvenated English side. the visitors put on a remarkable show to clinch only their 2nd ever win at the Home of Cricket in 86 years.

Here we look at some of the defining moments of that game that'll not only gratify Indian Cricket fans but may also serve as a necessary inspiration-seeking ground for a grief-stricken Indian side.

Rahane steals the show with a scintillating ton

England v India: 2nd Investec Test - Day One

17th July 2014 is a day Ajinkya Rahane will forever remember and cherish. The day he got his name engraved on the prestigious Honour Boards of Lord's. Coming in at a time when India were wrestling to pull out of England's stranglehold and put on a partnership of significance, Rahane began proceedings with his typical, composed fashion.

The wickets, though, kept tumbling around him as a sorry looking Indian middle order slumped, leaving India reeling at 128 for 6. It was post-tea that he decided to up the ante as he caressed some sizzling drives and constructed a solid stand worth 90 runs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Despite losing the support of his partners from the other end, the flow of runs from Rahane's bat didn't stop. The highlight of his knock came when he elegantly chipped Jimmy Anderson over mid-on for a breathtaking six. Soon after, Rahane punched the ball into the off-side to register a marvellous century: one he will hold in high regard for a long, long time. Rahane drenched into the overwhelming applause and rescued India from falling into a massive hole.

