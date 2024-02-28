3 fast bowlers who can replace Neil Wagner in New Zealand's Test team ft. Jacob Duffy

New Zealand left-arm pacer has Neil Wagner announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. It came days ahead of the marquee two-match Test home series against Australia, starting on February 29.

While Wagner will play no further games for the Blackcaps, the 37-year-old will be part of the squad for the first Test before being released for the second encounter. One of the most unique bowlers to have graced Test cricket, Wagner enhanced his reputation more with his relentless will than apparent skill.

He provided a cutting edge to a Kiwi pace-bowling attack that relied more on finesse, with his ability to utilize the old ball to tremendous effect with long spells of short-pitched bowling. Wagner's unique skillset was especially valuable on flatter tracks and against some of the top batters in world cricket.

The lion-hearted cricketer finished his illustrious career as the fifth leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in Tests, with 260 scalps in 64 outings at an average of 27.57, including nine five-wicket hauls. He also played a vital role in helping New Zealand emerge victorious in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) in 2021.

Although replacing Wagner and what he brought to the table will be no easy feat, the Kiwis boast a host of pacers banging on the doors on their domestic circuit with stellar performances in the Plunket Shield competition.

Here, we look at three fast bowlers who could potentially replace Neil Wagner in the New Zealand Test side.

#1 Jacob Duffy

Duffy has already played for New Zealand in the white-ball formats.

Otago's right-arm pacer Jacob Duffy should be the obvious choice as the next in line to warrant a place in the New Zealand Test side.

The 29-year-old has been among the most consistent workhorses in domestic cricket, with 283 first-class wickets in 96 outings. What also works in Duffy's favor is that he has already played several ODIs and T20Is for the Kiwis and performed admirably.

In six ODIs so far, the pacer has picked up 11 wickets at an average of under 30. His numbers are even better in the shortest format with an average of 22.30 in 10 games.

Duffy was also the leading wicket-taker in New Zealand's first-class competition, the Plunket Shield, in the 2022-23 season, with 32 scalps in eight games at an average of 29.09.

His numbers have skyrocketed further in the ongoing season for Otago, with 21 wickets in just four games at a stunning average of 18.33.

Duffy is in the middle of his prime at 29 and has been in sensational form for a while in domestic cricket, and his selection to the New Zealand Test side is long overdue.

#2 Raymond Toole

Plunket Shield - Otago v Central Stags

Should New Zealand prefer another left-arm pacer to replace Neil Wagner, look no further than Central Districts' Raymond Toole.

Born in Johannesburg, the 26-year-old has been among the best pacers on New Zealand's domestic circuit over the last two seasons. Toole boasts impressive first-class numbers with 101 wickets in 30 games at an average of 26.26, including three five-wicket hauls.

The youngster was the bowler of the 2022-23 Plunket Shield season, finishing second in wickets with 31 scalps in eight games at an average of 22.96. Toole also produced his career-best bowling figures of 7/57 in the season finale against Auckland to help the Central Districts win their 12th Plunket Shield title.

Toole is going great guns again in the ongoing season with 17 wickets in four outings at an average of 22.47.

New Zealand could utilize the 26-year-old's impeccable bowling form to maintain the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) table and qualify for a second final in three editions.

#3 William O'Rourke

O'Rourke had a memorable Test debut in the recent series against South Africa

Among those who have played for New Zealand in Tests, William O'Rourke is the frontrunner to be a regular in the playing XI in Neil Wagner's absence for the foreseeable future.

With the Blackcaps going with four pacers in the second game of the recent Test series against South Africa, the 22-year-old debuted in the red-ball format, having already played in three ODIs for the side. Wasting no time, O'Rourke made an immediate impact by picking up four wickets in his maiden Test bowling stint.

His figures of 4/59 helped New Zealand restrict the Proteas to a below-par first innings score of 242.

However, his heroics were on full display in the second innings when the right-arm pacer bagged an incredible five-wicket haul to bowl the visitors out for 235.

O'Roruke dismissed the Proteas skipper Neil Brand for a second time in the match and removed centurion David Bedingham at a decisive moment in the contest to tilt the game in favor of the hosts.

He also broke the all-time New Zealand record for best match figures in a debut Test with his 9/93. With a Player of the Match performance in his maiden Test outing, O'Rourke should be a regular in the playing XI henceforth, especially without Wagner.

