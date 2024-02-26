ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on February 26 after IND vs ENG 4th Test

India inched closer to the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table after a five-wicket win against England in Ranchi. This victory helped the Indian team gain an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match Test series against Ben Stokes and company.

Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel were the key architects of India's win. The two rising stars of Indian cricket stitched together an unbeaten 72-run partnership for the sixth wicket under pressure to guide the home team to victory.

Courtesy of the win in Ranchi, India now have 64.58 percent points in the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Indian team have recorded five wins, two defeats and one draw in eight games of the new WTC cycle.

Meanwhile, England continue to be in eighth position in the standings. The Ben Stokes-led outfit have only 19.44 percent points to their name after nine games. It seems highly unlikely that England will make it to the World Test Championship Final 2025.

India can attain No. 1 position in ICC World Test Championship points table soon

The Indian team have a chance of becoming the table-toppers in WTC even before the final Test of their series against England starts. The New Zealand vs Australia Test series will begin on February 29 in Wellington. If Australia win the first Test, the Blackcaps will slip from first to second position, allowing India to become the new table-toppers.

India can then strengthen their grip on the top position in the ICC World Test Championship points table by defeating England in the fifth Test in Dharamsala, which starts on March 7.

On the other side, England will try to keep their WTC campaign alive by securing a consolation win in the Dharamsala Test at HPCA Stadium. Live action will begin at 9:30 am IST in Dharamsala.

