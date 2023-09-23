3 fast bowlers who can replace Shardul Thakur in India's 2023 World Cup squad ft. Arshdeep Singh 

Shardul Thakur had a forgettable outing during India's five-wicket win against Australia in the first ODI at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

Bowling first, the hosts bowled out Australia for 276 runs in 50 overs. Mohammed Shami, in particular, led the pace attack brilliantly as he took his career-best 5/51.

While most of the Indian bowlers were on point on Friday, Shardul Thakur left a lot to be desired. With India going into the game with only five bowling options, Thakur had to complete his quota of ten overs, in which the pacer leaked 78 runs at an economy rate of 7.8.

Expand Tweet

With Thakur going wicketless, coupled with Shami's breathtaking fifer, the Maharashtra-born all-rounder faced the wrath of fans, with many of them raising question marks over his place in the ODI squad.

While the Indian management has preferred Thakur as the third-choice seamer in the first team, his place could be in jeopardy after his expensive spell against Australia.

To make matters worse for him, Thakur also etched an unwanted record to his name. After giving away 78 runs in Mohali, his economy rate shot to 6.22, which is now the worst among all the bowlers who have bowled more than 300 overs in ODI history.

If the 31-year-old continues to leak runs and err in bowling, Team India could look to replace him for the upcoming ODI World Cup. It is pertinent to note that all ten participating teams can alter their 15-man selected squads before September 28.

On that note, let's take a look at three pacers who could replace Shardul Thakur if India goes on to drop him from the ODI team.

Umran Malik during a training session [Getty Images]

Pace merchant Umran Malik is on the list. The Jammu and Kashmir-born is a unique prospect in his own, rising to success with a breakout campaign during IPL 2022, where he bagged 22 wickets from 14 games.

Malik made his presence felt by giving some batters real scares with his genuine pace. He is someone who can knock those speeds around 150+ kmph on consistent basis.

While Malik was drafted into the Indian team following the IPL 2022, he didn't deliver as per his potential. Malik bowled some erratic line and length, which led to his exclusion from the setup.

However, the 23-year old is considered the future of India's pace attack and can be a great wildcard option for the showpiece event.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh with his debut cap for India [Getty Images]

Following the retirement of Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra, India have faced a dearth of genuine left-arm pacers. However, thanks to the IPL, they found a gem in Arshdeep Singh.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer showed immense maturity during the IPL, after which he became a regular member of the Indian T20 team. The 24-year-old even went to Australia as part of India's team for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Expand Tweet

Across 33 T20I appearances, Arshdeep has bagged 50 wickets at a brilliant average of 18.98. While he is a match-winner in the shortest format, his one-day cricket credentials are yet to take off. Having bowled across two ODIs, Arshdeep is yet to take his maiden 50-over scalp.

Having said that, Arshdeep's left-arm angle is what the Indian team is currently missing. With all four of Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Shami, Thakur, and Hardik Pandya in the mix, the Indian ODI team lacks a left-arm pacer. If needed, Arshdeep can well be the person to fill the void.

Prasidh Krishna is likely to be the first-choice backup pace bowler option for India at the WC [Getty Images]

The most obvious choice among all the pace bowlers could be none other than Prasidh Krishna. The lanky pacer from Karnataka was even in India's team for the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023.

A hit-the-deck bowler who could generate enough seam movement and extra bounce to surprise the batters, Krishna is touted as the first-choice pace bowling backup option for India for the 50-over World Cup.

Expand Tweet

Enduring a lumbar stress fracture, Prasidh missed one year of cricketing action. He played his last ODI game against Zimbabwe in August 2022 before featuring in an Asia Cup Super Fours fixture against Bangladesh. He also looked in great rhythm during that game.

Given the fact that Prasidh is also in India's squad for the first two ODIs against Australia, there are chances that he could replace Thakur for the upcoming second ODI on September 24 as well.

With the likes of Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami all being proficient with the new ball, Prasidh can provide a perfect balance in the middle overs.