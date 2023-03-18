3 fastest batters to 9000 T20 runs

T20 cricket is the fastest-growing form of cricket around the globe. With various franchise-based leagues in major cricketing nations, it has become easy for new cricket fans to enjoy the sport since the T20 format is much shorter than the other two.

Scoring runs consistently in such a volatile format is not an easy ask. However, certain batters have maintained an amazing level of consistency even in this version of the game.

Here's a look at the 3 fastest batters to reach the 9000-run mark in T20 cricket, based on the number of innings.

#1 Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been prolific in T20 format

Babar Azam recently became the quickest to reach the milestone, getting there in just 245 innings. He overtook 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle during the eliminator of the PSL, featuring his team Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United. The prolific run-getter played a match-winning innings of 64 off just 39 deliveries in the contest.

Although Babar has won quite a few matches for Pakistan, he is yet to reach his ceiling as a T20 batter. Despite averaging nearly 45 in the format, his strike rate is still under 130 - a red flag even for an anchor batter. He has copped a lot of criticism for his sub-optimal approach during the powerplay and middle overs of a T20 match.

#2 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle was unstoppable in T20 cricket

Chris Gayle is arguably one of the greatest batters of all time in the 20-over format. It took him only 249 innings to reach the coveted milestone of 9000 runs in the shortest format of the game. He brought it up against SunRisers Hyderabad in the final of IPL 2016, when he scored a sensational 77 off 38 balls - albeit in a losing cause.

Gayle has been a part of West Indies' two-time T20 World Cup-winning group of players. His franchise career has also been extremely successful. His most memorable innings remains the 175* in IPL 2013, a record-high score in the shortest format of the game.

#3 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has a spectacular record in all forms of the game

Virat Kohli is one of the most formidable all-format accumulators the game has ever seen. He brought up the 9000-run milestone in just 271 innings of T20 cricket. He got there in the game against the Delhi Capitals during IPL 2020 in Dubai, where he scored 43 off 39 deliveries in a losing cause.

Kohli has established himself as one of the top anchor base batters of all time in the shortest format of the game. His T20I record is incredible - he has scored over 4000 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 138. However, his IPL career is not nearly as good - he only strikes at 129 and averages 36 for RCB in the cash-rich league.

