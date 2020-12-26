3 highest-run scorers for India in Tests at the MCG

India will be aiming to return to winning ways as they go into the Boxing Day Test against Australia. They have a fairly decent record at the MCG, having won three of their 13 Test matches at the stadium.

After being dismissed for just 36 runs in their previous innings, India will be looking to take inspiration from the world-class batsmen who have had great success at the MCG. Of the current squad, Ajinkya Rahane has the best record in Melbourne, but a number of India batsmen have produced game-changing innings in the traditional Boxing Day Test match over the years.

Here are India's three leading run-scorers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

3 Indian batsman who have tasted great success at MCG

1. Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is India's top-scorer at the MCG

No India batsman has played more Test matches at the MCG than Sachin Tendulkar. And he is also India's leading run-scorer at the ground, with 449 runs to his name in 10 innings.

Tendulkar has played five matches at the MCG, scoring one ton and three fifties. His best score of 119 came during the 1999 tour. And even though he wasn't able to prevent Australia from winning, he won the Man of the Match award for his incredible performance.

Tendulkar hasn't always had success at the MCG, but he still has a very healthy average of 44.90 at the stadium.

Advertisement

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored a stunning century for India at Melbourne in 2014

Behind Tendulkar is Virat Kohli, who has 316 runs in six innings at the MCG. Kohli has one hundred and two fifties to his name at the stadium. His best score of 169 came during the 2014 Boxing Day Test, and it helped India earn a crucial draw at the MCG. Kohli also hit a vital 82 as India thrashed Australia in the 2018 MCG Test

The Indian captain averages 52.57 in Victoria, and his absence in the batting order will be sorely felt by his teammates going into this year's Boxing Day Test.

3. Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag scored a stunning 195 in 2003

Advertisement

Sehwag has the highest average of any Indian player with at least two or more Tests at the MCG. The swashbuckling opener had great success at the stadium, scoring 280 runs at a strike-rate of 82.11.

Sehwag has hit one hundred and one fifty, and his highest score of 195 came in 2003. It was one of the best innings by an India batsman down under, as he smashed the Australia bowlers to all corners of the ground. Sehwag hit 25 boundaries and five sixes before being dismissed by Simon Katich.

Unfortunately for Sehwag and India, Ricky Ponting hit a career-best 257 in the same Test match, and India ended up suffering a heavy defeat.