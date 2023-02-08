3 hilarious moments from Australia's previous Test series in India in 2017 

After almost six years, Team India are set to host Australia for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four-game Test series is scheduled to start on Thursday, February 9, with the opening match set to take place at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

The last time the Australian team toured India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2017, the hosts trounced the visitors by a 2-1 margin.

After losing the opening Test in Pune, India made a roaring comeback to win the second Test in Bengaluru before the Ranchi Test ended in a draw. The hosts won the series decider in Dharamsala by eight wickets.

Apart from the ultra-competitive cricket that was on display during the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the series also saw many hilarious moments on the field which became the topic of discussion and gave content to the meme creators.

On that note, let's take a look at three such moments from Australia's previous Test tour of India that caused the spectators to burst into laughter.

#1 Ishant Sharma's mockery of Steve Smith

Probably the funniest moment of the series came during the second Test in Bengaluru.

The Australians started the tour on a high after defeating India in the first Test by 333 runs. In the next Test, batting first, India were all out for 189 in the first innings. In the morning session of Day 2, Indian bowlers tried hard to pick up wickets but without much success.

This left Ishant Sharma frustrated. In a moment of comic desperation, he tried to mimic Steve Smith after the Australian batter was beaten by a good-length delivery bowled by him.

Soon, that 'Sharma face' became the butt of jokes, and social media was flooded with trolls and memes about the same. This moment made the commentators, as well as the spectators, burst into laughter.

Even then-Indian skipper Virat Kohli, at slips, had a chuckle.

#2 Wriddhiman Saha trying too hard to get the ball

Wriddhiman Saha tries to claim a catch after the ball wedged itself into the flap of Smith's thigh pad [P:C: BCCI]

On the first day of the third Test played in Ranchi, amidst a tense battle between the two teams, another hilarious incident took place involving Steve Smith.

A delivery from Ravindra Jadeja took a sharp turn and got stuck between Smith's legs. Thinking that the ball kissed the Australian's bat, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha jumped on the batter and tried to get hold of the ball.

Soon, both the players fell to the ground and Saha got hold of the ball and appealed.

The amusing scene on the ground left everyone in splits. Even umpire Ian Gould couldn't control himself and was seen laughing on the field alongside other players.

The appeal was later turned down as the ball didn't touch the bat.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja impersonates Smith's mini-jig

Ravindra Jadeja imitating Steven Smith [Pic Credit: BCCI]

On a turning pitch in Pune, Australia took a 155-run first-innings lead before Steve Smith performed admirably well in the third innings of the Test.

The then-Aussie skipper scored a fabulous 109-run knock and almost put the game to bed.

However, en route to his century, Smith was also seen being mocked by Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

It was the fourth delivery of the 12th over, with Australia at 37 for two and in the process of extending their lead after knocking out India for 105.

Jadeja beat the right-handed batter and missed the edge by a whisker to which Smith shrugged his head and the left-arm spinner responded by breaking into a mini-jig and swaying his head and shoulders.

Smith saw the funny side of it and responded with a smile before going through his routine to face the next delivery.

