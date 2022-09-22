3 ICC T20 World Cup records held by Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli - a man with an unfettered mind

We are inching closer and closer to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, which will begin in less than a month's time and star batters such as Virat Kohli will be taking centerstage once again.

Last year, Australia clinched their maiden T20 World Cup title by convincingly defeating New Zealand in the final.

Any talk of the T20 World Cup feels incomplete without the mention of India's former captain Kohli - a man with an unfettered mind. The Indian talisman has, without a doubt, pushed the boundaries of T20 cricket and in many ways reinvented the way we see the sport.

Let's take a look at the three T20 World Cup records held by Virat Kohli.

#3 Most runs in one tournament

New Zealand v India

Kohli was in belligerent form at the ICC T20 World Cup 2014 and his heroics in that tournament earned him the "Player of the Tournament" award. He scored 319 runs in six innings at a stunning average of 106.33 and a strike rate of 129.14 during the event.

He even scored four 50+ scores in the same World Cup, which is the highest by a batsman in a single tournament. Babar Azam (2021) and Matthew Hayden (2007) are the only two batsmen to have equalled that record.

#2 Most 50+ scores

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

Virat has played a total of 19 innings in the T20 World Cups. In these innings, he has made ten 50+ scores; the most by any batsman. Some of the other batters on the list are Chris Gayle (9), Rohit Sharma (8) and Mahela Jayawardene (7).

It is important to note that all of the aforementioned batters have played 30+ innings in the World Cup.

#1 Highest average (min. 10 innings)

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

Virat has an astonishing average of 76.81 in T20 World Cups. To put things into perspective, Australia's Michael Hussey has the second-highest average of 54.62 and the 3rd batsman on the list is England's Kevin Pietersen with 44.61. Mind the difference!

