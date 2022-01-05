3 Indian bowlers with most ODI wickets in 2021

2021 was a quiet year for the ODI format and the biggest reason behind this was the T20 World Cup. Due to the multinational tournament's preparations, which was staged later in the year, teams focused more on the shortest format.

Talking about statistics, 71 ODIs were played in 2021. Sri Lanka played most of them with 15.

Team India played just six ODIs last year, spanning over two series, against England and Sri Lanka. Only a few players were part of both of them. India have raised their bowling standards in every format and ODIs are no exception.

In this article, we are going to talk about those three bowlers who took the most ODI wickets for India in 2021.

Prasidh Krishna scalped 4 wickets in debut itself

Fast-bowler Prasidh Krishna was rewarded for his excellent performances in the domestic circuit and IPL as he got an opportunity to don the Indian jersey last year.

The right-arm pacer was included in the team for the three-match ODI series against England. He took six wickets in three matches at an economy of 6.91 as India clinched the series 2-1.

Krishna took four wickets in his debut match itself, breaking a 24-year old Indian record for most wickets on ODI debut.

#2. Shardul Thakur (7)

Shardul Thakur took 7 wickets in ODIs last year

Shardul Thakur has been a great asset for Team India recently. With his ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctions, Thakur has become a vital bowler for India across formats. He can also add some crucial runs with the bat.

The Maharashtra-born cricketer played three ODIs for India last year and picked up seven wickets at an economy of 6.72 with a best figure of 4/67 against England.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar tops the list

Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops the list with nine wickets to his name. He was part of both England and the Sri Lanka series and played a major role in India's series victory.

The 31-year old negated the questions over his fitness as he scalped nine wickets in five matches at a miserly economy of 5.25. His best figures were 3/42 against England.

