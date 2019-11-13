3 Indian cricketers who need to be tried out before the ICC World T20 next year

Mayank Agarwal

A few days ago, courtesy Deepak Chahar’s bowling exploits, India clinched the T20I series against Bangladesh after a titanic encounter. The win also marked the Men In Blue’s 3rd consecutive unbeaten rubber in the shortest format, with their last defeat coming against Australia in February 2019.

Moreover, with a World T20 on the horizon, the Indians would be overjoyed with the way a few of their fringe players strengthened their credentials. Shivam Dube, in Hardik Pandya’s absence, gave a good account of himself whereas Deepak might’ve even pencilled down his name as a certainty for next year’s cricketing extravaganza.

However, the series also brought to light a few grey areas with Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan’s form a particular concern. Additionally, the viability of Krunal Pandya as a batting all-rounder came under the scanner; a ploy that culminated with the left-handed batsman being dropped for the final match at Nagpur.

Hence, at this juncture, there are several avenues India could explore in order to arrive at a combination that could propel them to their first World T20 triumph since 2007.

And, through the course of this article, we would chalk out the options India need to look at, at least once, to enhance their T20 machine and iron out the flaws that exist currently.

#3 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson needs to be tried in the Indian set-up

The wicket-keeper has been touted to be India’s batting mainstay for the better part of the past few years. However, Sanju Samson hasn’t been able to find the requisite consistency to endear himself to the selectors. Subsequently, he has always seemed to be in the fray without ever really being in it.

However, with MS Dhoni’s international future unclear, the wicket-keeper has found himself in the reckoning, more so because Rishabh Pant hasn’t really covered himself in glory.

To Sanju’s credit, he has been popping up with brilliant performances recently, a set of displays that also included a marvellous double hundred in the Vijay Hazare competition.

If the wicket-keeper from Kerala were to be selected, he would provide India with a couple of new dimensions. Firstly, his experience of opening could cast him as a possible alternative to Shikhar Dhawan whereas he could also function at the No.3 spot if Virat Kohli decides to move up the order.

In addition, Sanju could be used as a middle-order dasher, akin to the role Pant has been asked to perform lately. And, to aid the former’s cause, he is perhaps a better gloveman than the latter.

Hence, Samson could be the answer to India’s fervent search of a wicket-keeper capable of doubling up as a reliable batting option.

