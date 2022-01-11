3 Indian players with most man of the match awards in Test cricket

Performing at a high level in a test match is no easy feat, let alone winning a man of the match award. Teams compete for five days in a real test of their character, skills and temperament. Contributions from every player are required to come on top in Tests and the most impactful performers are rewarded with individual recognition.

In Indian Test cricket history, there have been many great players who have performed tremendously in this format. Players like Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Sunil Gavaskar were pioneers of red-ball cricket and took the Indian team to new heights.

In this article we will take a look at three Indian players who have received the most number of Man of the Match awards in Test cricket.

#3 Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble won the award ten times in his career Rahul Dravid was a dependable batsman for India

Former Indian bowler Anil Kumble is the highest wicket-taker for India in Tests and fourth highest overall. He was a proven winner and single-handedly led the Indian team to victory on several occasions.

Kumble played a total of 132 Tests from 1990 to 2008 and won the Man of the Match award ten times in his 18-year long career.

He is also on an elite list of bowlers who have taken all 10 wickets of an opponent in a single innings. Kumble achieved this feat against India's arch-rivals Pakistan in a test in 1999 in Delhi.

ICC @ICC



in 1999, 26.3–9–74– #OnThisDay in 1999, @anilkumble1074 became only the second bowler to take all ten wickets in a Test innings 🤯 26.3–9–74–🔟 #OnThisDay in 1999, @anilkumble1074 became only the second bowler to take all ten wickets in a Test innings 🤯 https://t.co/5wKIwJl6hB

#2 Rahul Dravid

England & India Nets Session

Mr. dependable Rahul Dravid is at number two on this list. He has bailed the Indian team out of trouble on numerous occasions. He was known as 'The Wall' due to his mastery of test cricket and his ability to remain unbeaten in the middle for several hours at a time.

Dravid has played some great knocks at home as well as overseas. His 233-runs knock in Adelaide was one of the finest knocks by any batsman in Australia.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The classical 233 of Rahul Dravid at the Adelaide Oval in 2003. One of the finest knock of Dravid's career, just like 'THE WALL' stood till the end. The classical 233 of Rahul Dravid at the Adelaide Oval in 2003. One of the finest knock of Dravid's career, just like 'THE WALL' stood till the end. https://t.co/t9V1gdxHIj

Dravid played a total of 164 Tests in his career from 1996 to 2012 and won the Man of the Match award 11 times during this period.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 14 Man of the Match awards

It should come as no surprise that Sachin Tendulkar tops this list. The 'Master Blaster' holds the record for most man-of-the-match wins in Test cricket for India. With 15,921 runs in his entire career, he is the leading run-scorer in Tests.

Sachin Tendulkar played a total of 200 Tests in his 24-year long glorious career and won Man of the Match 14 times during this period.

