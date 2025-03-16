3 Indian players who could be summoned to the senior team after a good WPL 2025 campaign ft. Amanjot Kaur

The third edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) concluded on Saturday, March 15, with Mumbai Indians (MI) lifting their second WPL trophy after winning the inaugural edition. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight runs in a close final to clinch the silverware.

Notably, this was MI’s second WPL final compared to the Capitals’ third. The latter lost a third consecutive time in the WPL summit clash, having played all three finals so far. They lost the first and third seasons' finals to MI, like the recent one, and the second to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The franchise have had three successful outings in the tournament and have also been successful in scouting talented players. Many players got their India call-up and fulfilled their dream of representing their nation courtesy of their performances in the WPL.

On that note, let’s look at three Indian players who could be summoned to the senior team based on their WPL 2025 campaign.

#3 Bharti Fulmali

Gujarat Giants had a remarkable WPL season this year as they finished in the top three in the points table and made it to their first-ever playoff. And this year, even amid several setbacks, they found a reliable power-hitter in Bharti Fulmali.

30-year-old Fulmali made her WPL debut this season, representing the Ashleigh Gardner-led side. While her name was new to many fans and even some players in the setup, the Vidarbha cricketer made her India debut back in March 2019.

After representing India in two T20Is against England during a home series, Fulmali was dropped from the side, and since then has struggled to make her way back into the team. The recently concluded WPL season was phenomenal for her personally and she got the recognition she deserved, solely for her batting exploits.

Her performances have given the Indian think tank a reason to add her back to the squad.

Another find of this his season was Gujarat Giants’ Kashvee Gautam, who also made her WPL debut in the 2025 edition. Registered at her base price of INR 10 lakh, she fetched a massive ₹2 crore deal from the franchise and became the costliest uncapped player in the tournament’s history.

Gautam stood up to the team’s expectations and impressed everyone. She picked up 11 wickets in nine matches to finish sixth in the list of top wicket-takers of the tournament. She recorded her best bowling figures of 3/11 in WPL against UP Warriorz as her spell grabbed everyone’s attention.

Of the nine games played, Kashvee went wicketless only twice, leaving a massive impact. She maintained an average of 18.18 and bowled at an economy of 6.45. The right-arm seamer finished as the leading wicket-taker for the Gujarat franchise.

Kashvee Gautam is one name that’s gotten massive attention ever since the WPL 2025 auction, and after her impressive performances, the Hardik Pandya fan is likely to receive an India call-up soon.

#1 Amanjot Kaur

Amanjot Kaur made her India debut in January 2023 and was sidelined after January 2024, which is when she played her last ODI and T20I, both against Australia. The all-rounder is trying her level best to make her way back into the XI, but has failed to impress the Indian think tank.

Her WPL 2025 campaign helped her get in the limelight again, as she won the Emerging Player of the Season award for her performances this edition. Amanjot was effective with the bat and ball whenever the team required, and even though not among the wickets, she bowled some tight spells.

She picked up five wickets in eight innings, finishing the season with best figures of 3/22 and leaking only 102 runs in these games. While picking up wickets is crucial for a bowler, keeping the opposition batters in check too is a task that many fail to achieve.

Amanjot, after a phenomenal season, will be geared up to return to the national side with a bang.

