3 Indian players whose place in the ODI XI is in danger after the Sri Lanka series

In a year where ODI fixtures will come thick and fast, Team India are gearing up to play New Zealand in a three-match series commencing on Wednesday, January 18.

Just yesterday, the Men in Blue played the third ODI against Sri Lanka, which they won by a record 317 runs to ensure the visitors stayed winless in the 50-over assignment. Over the course of the three matches, a few players couldn't impress and might be walking a tightrope with respect to their spots in the side.

Here are three Indian players whose place in the ODI XI is in danger after the Sri Lanka series. All three are part of the squad for the upcoming New Zealand fixtures, but time might be running out.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

Suryakumar Yadav has had a tough time in ODI cricket of late, with several single-digit scores in the span of a few months marking a distinctly poor run of form. He got to play only one game in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka and failed to make an impact.

Batting at No. 6 with only two overs remaining in the innings, Suryakumar holed out in the deep after scoring just four runs. It was a difficult situation to expect him to score in, but his returns over the last year or so have been a far cry from his stellar T20I form.

The fact that India's top five are practically settled in the 50-over format doesn't help his case. Once the likes of Sanju Samson are fit again, Suryakumar might lose his place in the side if he doesn't come up with notable performances in the immediate future.

#2 Mohammad Shami

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

Mohammad Shami's ODI career has gone downhill since 2019, a year in which he scalped 42 wickets at an average of 22.64. The fast bowler has played only six ODIs since the start of 2022, with seven wickets at an average languishing in the mid-30s.

The penetration that used to characterize Shami's bowling has disappeared, and he has had a few fitness issues as well. Returning from a spell on the sidelines against Sri Lanka, the veteran looked out of rhythm and returned only three wickets in the three matches.

With Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik all appearing to be ahead of Shami in the pecking order right now, the 32-year-old needs to pull his socks up and come up with a few telling displays.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

England v India - 2nd Royal London Series One Day International

Yuzvendra Chahal's form in international cricket has been discussed at length. The leg-spinner had another series without any memorable moments as he played only the opening game, returning one wicket in favorable bowling conditions.

Chahal missed out on the remaining two matches of the series and saw Kuldeep Yadav scalp six wickets, presumably leapfrogging him in the selection order with a string of positive outings in the format. The veteran leg-spinner might not be first-choice during the New Zealand ODIs, and that could be the beginning of the end for his chances of making the playing XI.

India have shown no real inclination to bring Ravi Bishnoi and Rahul Chahar into the scheme of things for ODI cricket, so Chahal's spot in the squad might be safe until the World Cup. The playing XI, though, is another matter altogether.

