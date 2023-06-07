3 Indian players for whom WTC final would be a make or break match

Team India will square off against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Kennington Oval, starting on Wednesday, June 7. After two years of grueling red-ball cricket, both teams will be desperate to lay their hands on the mace.

This will be India's second shot at winning the coveted trophy after missing out a couple of years back. They lost the final of the inaugural edition against New Zealand by eight wickets in Southampton.

However, things have changed a lot since then. Despite missing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, the Asian giants have all the ingredients to challenge the Australians. Pat Cummins and Co. finished as table-toppers in the 2021-23 WTC league stage to book a spot in the final.

The upcoming contest promises to be exciting with both teams boasting some in-form players. However, a few Indian players' Test futures will be on the line given the immense competition for a place in the playing XI.

On that note, let's take a look at three players for whom the WTC final would be a make-or-break match.

#1 Umesh Yadav

With the emergence of Mohammed Siraj as a first-choice option, Umesh Yadav has gone down in the pecking order in red-ball cricket.

Bumrah's absence from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy meant Yadav got some game time. He played in the last two Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad, picking up only three wickets.

This might be the last opportunity for Yadav to stake a claim in India's red-ball side given that a lot of youngsters are coming up the ranks. While Jaydev Unadkat is awaiting an opportunity after an incredible domestic season, Mukesh Kumar has also done enough to get an opportunity at the highest level.

Yadav, meanwhile, has happy memories of playing at the Oval. He has played only one game at this venue so far, picking up six wickets. The senior fast bowler will hope to build on that and strengthen his claim in the Test side.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane

One of India's most successful overseas batters, Ajinkya Rahane, was left out of the red-ball side after the tour of South Africa in January last year. This was mainly due to his poor run of form. He was asked to prove himself in domestic cricket for a recall.

Rahane had a brilliant Ranji Trophy campaign, scoring 634 runs in seven matches at an average of 57.63. The Mumbai-born cricketer smashed two centuries and one fifty. He also impressed in the recently concluded IPL 2023, amassing 326 runs in 14 games, including a 29-ball 71* against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 35-year-old is coming into this contest on the back of the superb form and is expected to continue the momentum in the Indian colors. However, a dull performance in London might be the end of the road for Rahane with Shreyas Iyer ready to take up his position.

#3 Shardul Thakur

The all-rounder from Mumbai, Shardul Thakur, has had a start-stop Test career. His appearances have been limited only to overseas fixtures, playing just eight Tests since his debut in 2018.

However, a good all-round performance in the WTC final against Australia could very well give Shardul's red-ball career a boost. And, he is ready to make this opportunity count.

“I feel that ICC event finals especially, you don’t get to play them everywhere each and every year, so it’s, for a few players or somebody like me, a once-in-a-lifetime moment,” Shardul told ICC.

“All that I want is to make it count. It’s always a special moment when you’re representing your country – especially India, when there’s a billion people out there who dream of playing for the nation and only the best 15 have been chosen to represent the country.

“Especially being involved in this Final, from 7 June onwards in England for the World Test Championship, it feels really special, I’m honoured," he added.

Shardul has good numbers to charge himself up ahead of the summit clash. In the only Test he has played at this ground, the all-rounder scored 117 runs and scalped three wickets.

