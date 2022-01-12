3 Indians with most Test runs in South Africa

India has never won a Test series in South Africa and. With the current three-match series against the Proteas evenly poised at 1-1, Kohli and co. would like to script history with a win in the third test.

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli surpassed Rahul Dravid to become the second leading run-scorer for India in Tests in South Africa in the ongoing Cape Town match. In this article, we will have a look at three Indians with the most Test runs in South Africa.

#3. Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid has a top score of 148 in South Africa

The current head coach of the Indian team stands third on this list. The Wall has modest numbers against the Proteas in South Africa. In 22 innings in South Africa, Dravid scored 624 runs at an average of 29.71 with two half-centuries and a solitary century. His highest score in the rainbow nation is 148.

Zohaib (Cricket King) 🏏 @Zohaib1981 Wall Of India Rahul Dravid scored his 1st ever century in tests #ONTHISDAY 17-01-1997. He scored 148 vs South Africa 3rd Test @ Johannesburg. This was a close test Match & Ind on their way to win but Daryll Cullinan & Lance Klusener Stand & some rain Help SAF to save the Test. Wall Of India Rahul Dravid scored his 1st ever century in tests #ONTHISDAY 17-01-1997. He scored 148 vs South Africa 3rd Test @ Johannesburg. This was a close test Match & Ind on their way to win but Daryll Cullinan & Lance Klusener Stand & some rain Help SAF to save the Test. https://t.co/iny1dW02nk

#2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli enjoys playing in South Africa

The Indian captain enjoys playing against the Proteas. Following his knock of 79 in the ongoing third Test, Kohli surpassed Rahul Dravid to become the second-highest Indian run scorer in South Africa.

Kohli averages 53.07 in Tests in South Africa and has hit two centuries and three half-centuries in the rainbow nation with the highest score of 153. He has amassed 690 runs in Tests in South Africa.

#1. Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has hit five Test centuries in South Africa

The legendary batsman tops the list for most Test runs by an Indian in South Africa. He averages 46.44 in Tests in South Africa and has scored 1161 runs with three half-centuries and five centuries to his name. His highest score on South African soil is 169.

Tendulkar's heroic innings went in vain

Sachin's massive knock came during the 1996-97 Test series against the Proteas. Batting first, South Africa had posted 529 for the loss of seven wickets before declaring their innings.

India scored 359 in reply. After the failure of the top order, Tendulkar along with Mohammad Azharuddin scripted twin tons to help the visitors fight back.

Azharuddin scored 115 while Tendulkar posted 169.

India however, were bundled out for 359. South Africa declared on 256/6 in the second innings, setting India a target of 426.

However, the Indians were bundled out for 144 in the final innings of the match.

Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club🇮🇳 @CrickeTendulkar



SRT came- 33/4

SRT Out- 359/10



@Sachin_rt Smashing Donald, Pollock, McMillan & Klusener amazing Drives Pull Shots & Ended by Unbelievable Catch by ____?

#INDvSA

Today in 1997 Captain Sachin Tendulkar 169 Vs South Africa at Capetown.SRT came-33/4SRT Out-359/10@Sachin_rt Smashing Donald, Pollock, McMillan & Klusener amazing Drives Pull Shots & Ended by Unbelievable Catch by ____? Today in 1997 Captain Sachin Tendulkar 169 Vs South Africa at Capetown.SRT came-🇮🇳33/4SRT Out-🇮🇳359/10@Sachin_rt Smashing Donald, Pollock, McMillan & Klusener amazing Drives Pull Shots & Ended by Unbelievable Catch by ____?#INDvSAhttps://t.co/obejJO1KDh

Tendulkar is still 471 runs ahead of Virat Kohli for runs scored in Tests in South Africa.

Edited by Diptanil Roy