3 instances of 2 batters scoring double centuries in the same innings of a Test match

In the ongoing Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls entered the record books by becoming just the 18th pair of batters to score double centuries in the same innings of a Test match. Williamson scored 215 while Nicholls was unbeaten on 200 as New Zealand declared their innings at 580-4.

In response, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 164 and are staring at an innings defeat.

Here's a look at three other instances where two batters scored double centuries in the same innings of a Test match:

#1 Steve Smith and Marnus Labushchagne (vs West Indies, 2022)

In a Test match against the West Indies in 2022, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne made merry as they both compiled double centuries to set up a dominant win for the Australians. Labuschagne, the No. 1 Test batter in Tests, made 204 while former captain Smith scored an unbeaten 200 to help Australia to a massive first-innings score of 598.

#2 Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke (vs India, 2012)

In the fourth Test of the 2011-12 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide, Australia scored 604 runs before declaring their innings. The stars of the show were Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, who both notched up double hundreds. Ponting scored 221 while the latter ended up making 210 as they piled on the misery for the Indians. Australia won the Test by a huge margin of 298 runs.

#3 Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman (vs Australia, 2008)

Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman shone in a Test match against Australia in 2008, compiling sensational double centuries. In doing so, they became the first pair of Indian batters to smash double tons in the same innings. Gambhir's 206 and Laxman's unbeaten 200 helped India score 613 runs. The match, though, ended in a tame draw as both sides found the conditions excellent for batting.

