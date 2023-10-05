3 instances of 2 centurions on the opening day in men's ODI World Cups ft. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand strolled to a famous win over England in the opening encounter of the 2023 ODI World Cup on Thursday, much like they did in the 1996 edition in the subcontinent.

The left-handed duo of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were the primary match-winners for the Blackcaps, as their respective hundreds made a mockery of the run chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

There have been several iconic hundreds across the different editions of the World Cup to date. However, centuries on the opening day of the tournament arguably hits differently as it sets the tone for the remainder of the event.

England's opening batter Dennis Amiss was the first batter to scale the three-figure mark in World Cup history. He scored 137 runs off 147 deliveries in his side's dominant and historic win over India in the first-ever World Cup match at Lord's in 1975.

Since then, opening day hundreds have been a common norm in the competition, barring a few select editions. On that note, let us take a look at three instances of two centurions on the opening day of men's ODI World Cups.

#1 Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra (England vs New Zealand; 2023 ODI World Cup; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

As mentioned earlier, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra became the latest centurion pair on the opening day of an ODI World Cup. The pair's set of hundreds ensured a comfortable win for New Zealand to kickstart the tournament on a memorable note.

The Blackcaps, devoid of Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, and Tim Southee against a rampant English side, were hardly classified as favorites. However, they made a solid statement by restricting England to 282 in the first innings.

Ravindra, batting at No. 3 in the absence of Kane Williamson, came to the crease after 1.1 overs after Will Young's dismissal for a golden duck. The pair of Ravindra and Conway got to work early, taking on the bowlers to maximize the first powerplay.

The Blackcaps raced to 81 runs in the first 10 overs, and unfortunately for England, the carnage was only just beginning. The pair put on a mammoth unbeaten 273-run partnership for the second wicket as New Zealand chased down the target with more than 13 overs to spare.

Conway remained unbeaten on 152 runs off 121 deliveries while Ravindra contributed 123 runs off 96 balls.

#2 Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli (India vs Bangladesh; 2011 ODI World Cup; Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka)

India were put up against Bangladesh in the opening encounter of the 2011 ODI World Cup. The contest had a lot of meaning to it, considering that Bangladesh beat the Men in Blue in the previous edition, leading to their early exit.

Making the most of a flat surface, the opening combination of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar guided India to a brisk start. However, an unfortunate run-out saw Tendulkar depart, with Gautam Gambhir then dismissed after a fine knock.

Sehwag and Virat Kohli joined forces in the 24th over with the score reading 154-2. The duo put up 203 runs for the third wicket as India posted a mammoth 370-4.

Sehwag ended with 175 runs to his name, missing out on a potential double-century after being bowled with more than two overs to spare. Kohli, on the other hand, marked his World Cup debut with an 83-ball hundred.

#3 Martin Crowe and David Boon (Australia vs New Zealand; 1992 ODI World Cup; Eden Park, Auckland)

New Zealand's opening day prowess dates back to the 1992 edition, where they beat Australia in a riveting encounter.

The contest did not begin on an eventful note for New Zealand as they lost John Wright for a golden duck. The Kiwis were reeling at 53-3 and it was skipper Martin Crowe, who took charge with a century off 134 deliveries that improved the first innings total to 248-6.

The second innings saw a poor batting performance from Australia barring opening batter David Boon, who scored 100 runs off 133 deliveries before being run out. The second-highest scorer for the Aussies was Steve Waugh at No. 7 with 38 runs.

Australia eventually bundled out for 211 runs, beginning their campaign with a defeat.

It is to be noted that the 2015 World Cup opener between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), could also have had the rarity of having two centurions.

Aaron Finch set things rolling with a dominant 136-run knock in the first innings, but England's James Taylor remained stranded on 98 during the run chase.