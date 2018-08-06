Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Issues which cost India against England at Edgbaston

Nikhil Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
274   //    06 Aug 2018, 01:56 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four
England defeated India in the first test match of the series

A defeat in the first test match of the series against England, at Edgbaston, dashed India's hopes of gaining a much-desired lead in the 5-match test series.

This is India's first test series against England, in England, since the less-than-stellar tour of 2014 where the Indian team lost the test series 3-1 after being 1-0 up in the series following the famous victory at Lord's.

India had hoped to commence this test series on a winning note; thus gaining some much-needed momentum that would've help them in the upcoming matches of the series--A win at Edgbaston would have truly boosted the morale of the team.

Nevertheless, that wasn't the case--India suffered a 31 run defeat at the hands of England and now are trailing by 1-0 in the series.

The Indian batting never quite going, and the star-studded lineup fell short of expectations at Edgbaston. It was what it was (sic)!

Regardless, in comparison to the batting realm, the Indian bowling turned out to be way better. In fact, the Indian bowlers did a great job by bowling out England twice, in as many innings.

As far as the Indian batting is considered, Virat Kohli was the one and only bright spot. He marched forward as though he were a one-man army, trying to bring the Indian innings back on track. However, a vital factor that was lacking, was the support that he had hoped for from the other batsmen.

Needless to say, ultimately, India lost the match by 31 runs.

In the following slides, we are going to reflect upon the 3 issues that cost India the game at Edgbaston.

#1 Failure of the top order

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two
The Indian top order failed to deliver at Edgbaston

It has always been said that when a team happens to be touring countries such as England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa; playing out the new ball at the start of the innings is the most important thing that a team needs to focus on.

This, in turn, increases the responsibility of the top order to see out the new ball, so that the batsmen coming to the crease after them find it easier to handle the red cherry.

However, in the first test against England, the Indian top order lacked the requisite application, and therefore, they were unable to handle the new ball--which resulted in them giving away their wickets rather hastily. This led to an immense build-up of pressure on the batting line-up as a whole; adding to the nerves of the rest of the batsmen who arrived at the crease.

The top order did not play well; and in order for the Indian team to show their dominance in the rest of the matches, it is indeed the responsibility of the top order to give the team a good start.

That in turn shall ensure that the rest of the team can capitalize on the top order giving India a decent start, at the very least.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Nikhil Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
England vs India 2018: 3 Things we learned from India’s...
RELATED STORY
3 Surprises India should spring at Edgbaston
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The sublime spectacle called...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 positive takeaways for India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's fourth innings malaise...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: What Virat Kohli did differently in the...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why India deserved the defeat in Edgbaston
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 team selection blunders...
RELATED STORY
England favourites to win the first Test against India
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us