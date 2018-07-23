3 Key Players to Watch Out for India in the Test Series

Nikhil Parinam FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 373 // 23 Jul 2018, 14:30 IST

The most awaited series between India and England is set to commence on August 1. Both teams would be eager to win the ultimate prize and would like to mark their name on the coveted Pataudi Trophy. Although it may seem on the paper that both the teams have equal firepower to win the series, but the past performance of this Indian batting line up would not accord to it.

If India are to perform better than they did in 2014, the batsmen and the bowlers need to take equal responsibility to grind it out against the likes of Joe root, James Anderson and Stuart Broad. This Indian Team has done well in the past in foreign conditions like South Africa, Australia and New Zealand and would be raring to better their record in English Conditions.

Here is a look at 3 key players for India who can bring the Patuadi Trophy home with their performances:

#1 Virat Kohli

Kohli had a terrible time in his first and only test series in England back in 2014.He repeatedly kept getting out by playing at deliveries which he should have safely left alone.A lot has changed for the Indian skipper since that forgettable tour in 2014.

Kohli has scored runs all over the world in all the formats ever since then. But, if India has to perform better this time and win the series, Kohli has to bring up his best performance and should concentrate on capitalizing his starts into daddy hundreds. If that happens, India will have a very good chance to grab the trophy

Virat Kohli would be looking to better his record on English soil.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane

The Indian Vice Captain is the only player in the present Indian batting line up who has scored runs in all foreign conditions, whether be it in Australia, England, South Africa or New Zealand, Ajinkya's batting has been the biggest plus for the team.

He likes alien conditions and is someone who loves to bat with the tail. Although, Rahane has a decent average in English conditions, the Indian team would be expecting a lot more from their number 5 this time around, particularly to provide stability in the middle if there is any early collapse.

If India wants to score big, this man has to contribute to provide stability in both middle and lower order

#3 Ishant Sharma

The most experienced bowler in the present bowling line up, Ishant Sharma created a buzz with his performance while playing for Sussex in the County Championship few months back. Having played international cricket for more than 10 years, Ishant has been sidelined on most occasions due to his injuries, and so, had been in and out of the team. But in the last 2-3 years, he has looked in lot better shape and has set up the matches for the team on numerous occasions.

The Indian team would be expecting a lot more from their strike bowler this time around, and would expect him to get the early breakthrough and trouble the tailenders with his reverse swing and bounce. Ishant played a pivotal role in India's lone victory against England at Lords in 2014, where he claimed 7 wickets, with most of the batsmen bounced out. India would be looking for a repetition of the performance yet again.

Ishanth Sharma would be looking to replicate his heroics at Lord's in 2014