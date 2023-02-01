3 most memorable partnerships between Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara in Test cricket

Indian batter Murali Vijay announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday. One of India's underrated players, Vijay was a solid red-ball opener and a huge asset to the team, especially on overseas tours.

The Tamil Nadu opener made nearly 4000 runs in the Test format, averaging 38.28, registering 12 tons and 15 half-centuries. He has had several memorable partnerships with many players in the longest format, with Cheteshwar Pujara his regular collaborator.

In the ten years between his Test debut in November 2008 to his final Test appearance in December 2018, the Murali Vijay-Cheteshwar Pujara batting pair scored more runs for India than any other duo.

On that note, let's take a look at the three most memorable partnerships between Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara.

#3 157 vs South Africa - Durban, 2013

In what was Jacques Kallis' final game, India took on South Africa in the second and final Test of the series at Durban in 2013. While India were comprehensively beaten by ten wickets, the reliable overseas combination of Vijay and Pujara kept India in the hunt.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India lost Shikhar Dhawan after a brisk start. Then, Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay joined forces to negotiate the fiery Proteas attack. They did so quite well, lasting more than 50 overs at the crease before Pujara nicked off Dale Steyn's bowling after scoring 70.

His wicket then triggered a collapse, with an unlucky Murali Vijay getting dismissed by Steyn when on 97. Despite a half-century from Ajinkya Rahane, India's final score of 334 was disappointing, considering they were 198/1 at one point.

An outstanding hundred from Jacques Kallis helped South Africa score 500. Further, Steyn provided all-round contributions to help the Proteas win the game by ten wickets, chasing down a paltry total of 58.

Nevertheless, the conditions and the bowling attack they faced makes this one of Pujara and Vijay's best partnerships.

#2 209 vs England - Rajkot, 2016

Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara put on another scintillating batting display in the final Test match that Gautam Gambhir played for India. In the first Test of England's tour of India at Rajkot, the visitors batted first and made merry on a good wicket, scoring 537.

While Gambhir couldn't capitalize on his start, falling after making a 72-ball 29, Pujara and Vijay combined to get India's innings going. The duo put on a 209-run partnership, both of them scoring centuries in the process. India ended up scoring 488 in their first innings.

The duo had to play for a draw in the second innings, chasing 310. Vijay and Pujara responded by stitching up a 47-run stand, paving the way for India to avoid defeat.

#1 370 vs Australia - Hyderabad, 2013

What remains one of the best partnerships for India in Test cricket, Vijay and Pujara put up a monstrous 370-run stand against Australia at Hyderabad in 2013.

In the sweltering March heat, Vijay and Pujara batted together for more than 110 overs on a spin and batter-friendly track, making the Australian team toil after they could only manage to post 237 in their first innings.

While Vijay ended up scoring 167 off 361 balls, Pujara slammed a 341-ball 204. While their dismissals triggered a collapse for India as they fell from 387/1 to 503 all out, the bowlers ensured they didn't have to bat again. India recorded a 4-0 whitewash of the Aussies.

