3 most expensive overs bowled by Indians in T20Is

Shivam Dube

Young Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube created an unwanted record when he was taken for 34 runs in an over in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Dube came in to bowl the 10th over of the Indian innings, and was taken apart by Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor as New Zealand were in the midst of their chase of 164.

Dube’s figures are now the second most expensive ever in T20I cricket, behind only Stuart Broad. The England pacer was taken for 36 runs in the 2007 World T20 contest against India at Durban, as Yuvraj Singh slammed him for six sixes in the over.

Despite Dube’s horror show, India still managed to hold their nerves and defended 164, winning the contest by seven runs, and take the series 5-0. Jasprit Bumrah was declared man of the match for his splendid figures of 3 for 12, including a maiden. In this feature, we take a look at the three Indian bowlers who have conceded the most runs in an over in T20Is.

#3. Suresh Raina -- 26 runs vs South Africa at Johannesburg (2012)

Suresh Raina

In the one-off T20I played between India and South Africa at Johannesburg on March 30, 2012, Suresh Raina got a hammering at the hands of the Proteas. He bowled the last over of the innings as South Africa batted first, and was taken for 26.

Justin Ontong began by lofting the part-time off-spinner for four over extra cover. The next ball was dispatched for a maximum over deep mid-wicket. Raina had his revenge when he knocked back the batsman’s middle stump next ball. However, Albie Morkel came in an deposited him for a six over long-on. This was followed by a boundary to short fine leg and another maximum to long-on.

Raina, who had figures of 1 for 23 going into the last over, finished with 2 for 49. Thanks to the big last over, the hosts posted an imposing 219 for 4 on the board. India raced to 71 for no loss in 7.5 overs when rain stopped play.

Gautam Gambhir made 49 from 28 but Robin Uthappa struggled and was unbeaten on 18 from 19. South Africa were declared winners by 11 runs on the (D/L method).

#2. Stuart Binny -- 32 vs West Indies at Lauderhill (2016)

Stuart Binny

India all-rounder Stuart Binny put up a horror show in the 1st T20I of the two-match series against West Indies at Lauderhill on August 27, 2016. West Indies batted first in the game, and Binny came in to bowl the 11th over, with the Windies having already raced to 132 for 1 in 10.

Evin Lewis, who was batting on a brilliant 51 from 26, took a liking to Binny’s gentle medium pace. He began the over by whacking the bowler over deep midwicket for six. Next ball was smashed straight back over the bowler’s head for another maximum. After a wide, Lewis continued on his six-hitting spree, depositing one over long-off.

The nightmare wasn’t over for Binny though. The next two deliveries were also dispatched for sixes, making it three in a row for Lewis, and four in the over. One of the sixes was thumped over cover, and the next one over deep fine leg. Binny ended the over with a single as an over-excited Lewis mistimed a full toss, but still conceded 32.

Lewis went on to complete a hundred as West Indies set India a target of 246. Despite KL Rahul’s incredible 110 not out from 51 balls, India fell one short of the target as MS Dhoni (43 from 25) was dismissed last ball by Dwayne Bravo.

#1. Shivam Dube -- 34 runs vs New Zealand at Mount Maunganui (2020)

Shivam Dube in action

Rookie Indian all-rounder Dube now has to his name the record of having conceded the most runs in an over by an Indian in T20Is. He was spanked for 34 runs in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Luckily, India recovered from Dube’s off day to clinch the contest, and a 5-0 clean sweep.

With New Zealand requiring 100 from 11 overs in the chase of 164, Dube came on to bowl the 10th over. Tim Seifert came down the pitch and smashed the first one for six over mid-wicket. The second ball was pulled for a maximum as the ball went through Washington Sundar’s hands. Next ball, Seifert scooped one past the keeper for four.

A single brought Ross Taylor on strike. The fifth ball was a no-ball which was whipped for four to the mid-wicket boundary. Taylor took full advantage of the free hit, swiping one over mid-wicket for another maximum.

Under pressure, Dube bowled the last ball back of a length, but the result was the same -- a six over mid-wicket. Though India went on to win the game, the nightmare over might haunt Dube for a while to come.