Many cricket fans may have missed the cricketing action a few days after the T20 World Cup ended, but the sport has returned now with a bang. Recently crowned T20 Champion, England is taking on Australia in a three-match ODI series, while India's younger brigade will take on New Zealand from 18th November.

Likewise, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will lock horns in an ODI series from November 25th, and December will mark the beginning of Test Cricket between Australia and West Indies, as well as the historic Pakistan-England red-ball series. The upcoming year will be extremely important for all the teams as it will see the greatest tournament, the ODI World Cup 2023 taking place.

However, along with international cricket, the T20 leagues will also serve fans with an overdose of cricket in the coming six months. 2023 will witness the launch of three new T20 Leagues. UAE Cricket will launch the International T20 League (ILT20), and SA20 will launch in South Africa. Major League Cricket T20 will also have its curtain raised in July 2023 in the USA.

That much cricket will be enough to make it more than one cricket match almost every day. Till May 2023, there will be Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka, Super Smash in New Zealand, Big Bash League in Australia, ILT20 in UAE, SA20 in South Africa, Bangladesh Premier League in Bangladesh, and PSL in Pakistan. There will be a total of 338 T20 matches in less than 180 days. That means around two matches almost every day.

Upcoming T20 leagues across the world

League Schedule Matches LPL 06-23 December 24 BBL 13 Dec- 04 Feb 61 Super Smash 23 Dec- 11 Feb 32 PSL Feb-March 2023 34 ILT20 Jan-Feb 2023 34 SA20 Jan-Feb 2023 33 BPL Jan-Feb 2023 46

India to play minimum of 25 ODIs before the 2023 World Cup

The ODI World Cup will be a big challenge for the Indian Team. They won their last World Cup in 2011, which was only in India, and thus it will be an opportunity for them to bring an end to their ICC trophy drought.

In 2023 alone, India will play at least 25 ODIs, while they have played only 24 ODIs in the last two years. During these 25 matches, India will tour Bangladesh and West Indies, whereas Sri Lanka and Australia will play in India. India will play both the home and away series against New Zealand.

There is also an Asia Cup scheduled for Pakistan in 2023. Combining all tours and formats, India will play 46 international matches before the ODI World Cup. It will include 8 Tests, 12 T20Is, and a minimum of 25 ODIs.

India's Upcoming Matches

Team India has a hectic but fantastic schedule in 2023.

Versus Schedule Matches New Zealand November 2022 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is Bangladesh December 2022 2 Test & 3 ODIs Sri Lanka January 2023 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is New Zealand Jan-Feb 2023 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is Australia Feb-March 2023 4 Test & 3 ODIs West Indies July-Aug 2023 2 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is Asia Cup September 2023 Minimum 3 ODIs World Cup 2023 Oct-Nov 2023 Not declared

Poll : 0 votes