3 Pakistan players India need to be wary of ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash ft. Salman Agha

India and Pakistan are poised to clash in a much-anticipated Group A encounter of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have had contrasting starts to their campaigns. Pakistan, the hosts, suffered a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in the tournament's opener, while Rohit Sharma's side secured a convincing six-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Despite this, Pakistan will look to draw inspiration from their strong record against India in the Champions Trophy. The two teams have met five times in the prestigious tournament, with the Men in Green emerging victorious on three occasions.

While India will enter the match, riding high on confidence, Pakistan will be aiming to bring their best performance as they find themselves in a must-win situation. With a squad filled with talented players, Pakistan poses a serious threat. In this article, we’ll look at three key Pakistan players that India must be wary of ahead of this crucial Champions Trophy clash.

3 Pakistan players India need to be wary of ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

#1 Mohammad Rizwan

The first player on the list is Pakistan’s captain, Mohammad Rizwan. In the opening match against New Zealand, Rizwan got out for three, thanks to a brilliant catch by Glenn Phillips. However, the 31-year-old has been in strong form recently, playing a pivotal role in stabilizing Pakistan's innings while also demonstrating the ability to accelerate when required.

During the Tri-series involving Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand, Rizwan scored 171 runs in three innings, with an impressive average of 85.50, including an outstanding unbeaten 122 against South Africa.

Before that, in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, he registered two fifties. Rizwan is known for thriving under pressure and has been in solid form. He will be eager to lead from the front in the upcoming match against India.

#2 Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan will rely on their star pacer Shaheen Afridi to make early inroads and put India under pressure when the two sides meet in Dubai on February 23. Though Afridi went wicketless in the tournament opener against New Zealand, he was in impressive form during the Tri-series, taking six wickets.

Afridi’s record against India speaks for itself—he’s taken seven wickets in four matches, with an average of 27.43, a strike rate of 27.43, and an economy rate of 6. He has dismissed both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill twice in his career.

With his ability to swing the ball and take crucial wickets, Afridi has the potential to turn the game in Pakistan’s favor early on. If India isn’t careful, he could cause serious damage in the opening overs, setting the tone for the rest of Pakistan’s bowling attack.

#3 Salman Agha

Another player in strong form for Pakistan is all-rounder Salman Agha. While the 31-year-old hasn't been as impactful with the ball recently, he has made significant contributions with the bat.

Agha played a crucial cameo against New Zealand, scoring 42 off 28 balls. Earlier, in the Tri-series, he amassed 219 runs in three innings, including a century.

Agha’s versatility in adapting to different match situations, whether it's stabilizing an innings or accelerating the scoring rate, makes him a valuable asset in the middle order. He has shown moments of brilliance in recent performances and can change the course of the game when needed.

Overall, Agha has featured in 34 ODIs, scoring 957 runs at an impressive average of 45.57, with five fifties, one century, and 16 wickets.

