3 player-battles to watch out for in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

It feels as if almost an eternity has passed since India beat Australia in Delhi to take a 2-0 lead in the series and also retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, we are now close to the start of the third Test, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 1.

The Aussies had to face a lot of scrutiny for their batting collapse on Day 3 in Delhi as they were ahead in the Test after the first two days. They will desperately aim to put that criticism to bed when they take the field in Indore.

The visitors also have a new captain in Steve Smith. Smith is set to stand in for Pat Cummins as the latter has decided to stay back in Australia with his family to provide support to his ailing mother.

While Cummins' absence is a loss, the Aussies will be bolstered by the presence of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc as both have been declared fit. David Warner has been ruled out of the series and Travis Head is likely to open with Usman Khawaja in Indore as he did in the second innings in Delhi.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the match-ups that Australia will need to win if they want to make a comeback in the Test series:

#3 Travis Head vs Ravichandran Ashwin

While Australia lost the Delhi Test, Travis Head showed glimpses of just what he can do on a difficult pitch to bat on. He scored 43 runs off just 46 balls in the second innings to give his team a solid start.

Assuming that another rank-turner awaits the visitors in Indore, Head's ability to score quickly would be crucial for the Aussies.

However, India will know that they have a very capable and clever spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin, who can keep Head under check. Ashwin has dismissed the southpaw twice already in Tests, including in the second innings of the previous game just as Head threatened to take the game away from the hosts.

This makes it quite an interesting battle to watch out for as the left-hander will look to dominate the bowlers, while Ashwin will look to bank on his experience.

#2 Cheteshwar Pujara vs Nathan Lyon

Cheteshwar Pujara has looked a bit jittery against off-spin in the ongoing Test series. He hit a short-ball outside off-stump by Todd Murphy straight into the hands of fine leg in Nagpur and was trapped in front by Nathan Lyon for a duck in his 100th Test.

Although he remained unbeaten and hit the winning runs in Delhi, Pujara's defense will be tested by Lyon once again. The batter's habit of keeping his bat behind the front pad while defending has cost him a number of times.

Lyon, who has dismissed Pujara a staggering 11 times in Tests, will look to add to his tally in Indore.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc will need to fill the void of Pat Cummins in the Indore Test. Starc missed the first two tests with a broken finger, but is set to return to the field. He will be hoping to put on a performance that raises the spirits of the beleaguered visitors.

The left-arm pacer will need to make inroads with the new ball and find a solution to the headaches Rohit Sharma has been giving Australia in the series so far. After a fantastic hundred in the first Test, Rohit scored a couple of thirties in Delhi which were crucial in the hosts winning comfortably.

Rohit has scored 61 runs against Starc in Test cricket and is yet to be dismissed. This makes it an interesting face-off and the both players will be looking to get the better of the other in the third Test.

