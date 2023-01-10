3 player battles to watch out for in IND vs SL 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma and a few other big names return as Team India have named an almost full-strength side for the upcoming three-game ODI series against Sri Lanka. The first encounter is to be played in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

On paper, Sri Lanka appears to be weaker than the hosts, but the visitors have been one of the improved sides recently, particularly in white-ball cricket. They gave India a run for their money in the T20I leg and will hope to go one step further in ODIs.

There are some quality players on both sides and the match-up between them could well decide the flow of the game. On that note, let's take a look at three such match-ups that could determine the result of the first ODI:

#3 Shubman Gill vs Kasun Rajitha

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI [Pic Credit: Getty Images]

Despite scoring a record-breaking double century in the last ODI, India went ahead and dropped Ishan Kishan. Instead, Shubman Gill will open the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

Gill failed to find his groove in all three recent T20Is and Sri Lanka's premier pacer Kasun Rajitha could pose a challenge upfront for the Punjab lad.

Rajitha has the ability to move the new ball both ways initially, which Gill has to counter. Moreover, the right-hander will be under some serious pressure to perform with Kishan right behind him, waiting in the wings.

#2 Kusal Mendis vs Mohammed Siraj

India v South Africa - 2nd One Day International

Ever since Kusal Mendis was slotted in as an opener, he has added great value to the Sri Lankan unit due to his free-flowing strokeplay.

Even in the T20I leg, Mendis gave his side a handy start in all three encounters. The wicket-keeper batter will look to do the same in ODIs as well.

However, it won't be as easy for Mendis this time as he will be up against one of the most improved bowlers in recent times in Mohammed Siraj. The Hyderabadi speedster was India's highest wicket-taker in the format last year with 24 wickets across 15 innings.

Both Mendis and Siraj would like to stamp their authority from the start of every game, and thus their contest will definitely be one to look forward to in Guwahati.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

After suffering a long dry patch, Virat Kohli regained his highly anticipated form in the second half of 2022. After scoring the second-most runs in the 2022 Asia Cup, Kohli dominated the T20 World Cup in Australia and scored the most - 296 runs in six T20Is at the event.

Moreover, the senior right-hander scored a 91-ball 113 the last time he played an ODI, which was against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Sri Lanka will attempt to contain Kohli by presenting him with some spin bowling. Kohli will be up against his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and spin maestro, Wanindu Hasaranga, who can single-handedly wreak havoc on any opposition.

Kohli averages more than 60 against leg spinners and will look to dominate the Lankan leggie from the outset. However, Hasaranga has an excellent record while bowling in the subcontinent tracks, having taken 37 scalps across 28 ODIs.

The Lankan leg-spinner has some shrewd variations, so Kohli must exercise caution in the first few overs.

