T20 World Cup 2021: 5 players who can replace Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes' participation in the T20 World Cup is in doubt following his withdrawal from the second-leg of IPL 2021. The 30-year-old took an indefinite break from cricket earlier in July to focus on his mental health.

Given that the ICC has set a September 10 deadline for teams to announce their squads for the World Cup, England will need to look for a few candidates who could fill Ben Stokes' shoes for the showpiece event.

5 players who can replace Ben Stokes in the T20 World Cup squad

#5. Lewis Gregory

Lewis Gregory showcased his potential in the home series against Pakistan

Lewis Gregory could be one of the replacements for Ben Stokes in the England side. The 29-year-old had a good stint with the national team in the recent home series against Pakistan.

In the deciding ODI match, Gregory scored a crucial 77 to steer England home, chasing a mammoth 331-run total.

Lewis Gregory brings up his maiden ODI fifty, and a hundred partnership with James Vince!https://t.co/0QUfGH3Mbd | #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/Z3u8FckKeJ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 13, 2021

The Somerset player is quite capable with the ball too and had a decent outing in the recent Vitality Blast competition, picking up 12 wickets across nine matches with an economy under 10.

Lewis Gregory's ability as a finisher, coupled with his gentle medium-pace variations, could hold the key on the UAE tracks.

#4. Craig Overton

Craig Overton was in good form in the recent Vitality Blast 2021

Right-arm quick Craig Overton will be a decent addition to the England squad for the T20 World Cup. The Somerset all-rounder had a reasonable outing in the recent T20 Blast, picking up 12 wickets across nine games with an economy of just over seven.

The lanky pacer bowls accurate line and length and can trouble the best batters with his towering height. He can also use the long handle to good effect and has a handy strike rate of 116 in T20s.

Although the 27-year-old is not an out-and-out replacement for Ben Stokes, given his credentials as a bowler, Craig Overton might get a look in for the mega-event.

#3. Jack Lintott

Left-arn wrist-spinner Jake Lintott could find a place in the England team in absence of Ben Stokes

Uncapped left-arm wrist-spinner Jake Lintott could be the X-factor in England's squad for the T20 World Cup. Lintott made headlines in the recently concluded The Hundred competition with his ability to stem the flow of runs and outfox batters with his craft.

He picked up 11 wickets in nine outings for the Southern Brave and played a pivotal role in his side's title-winning campaign.

Jake Lintott picked up a couple of wickets, despite going for a few. #TheHundred #TheHundredOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/appgvCP0wh — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) August 12, 2021

Lintott has a career economy rate of 7.06 in T20 cricket and could be a useful option for England on slow surfaces in the UAE.

#2. Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes could be one of the potential replacements for Ben Stokes in the T20 World Cup squad

All-rounder Chris Woakes could be another valuable option for England as a replacement for Ben Stokes. Woakes' ability to pick up wickets in the powerplay as well as add some precious runs at the back end of the innings makes him a potent option.

Although he has represented England in just 10 T20Is, Woakes has a career strike rate of 136 in T20s to stake a claim.

The 32-year-old brings in a plethora of experience with him and thus could be the go-to man for the selectors.

#1. David Willey

David Willey had a good outing in the inaugral edition of The Hundred

All-rounder David Willey will be one of the front-runners to replace Ben Stokes in the T20 World Cup squad.

The southpaw had an excellent outing for the Northern Superchargers in the recently concluded The Hundred competition, scoring 132 runs in seven matches at a whopping strike rate of 155, while also picking up five wickets in seven innings at an economy rate of under 10.

David Willey came to the crease after 27 balls, yet scores 81*, which is now the highest score in Men's hundred.



Willey hits a 91m six to reach his fifty.

App link: https://t.co/XegDFPiKY1#TheHundredOnFanCode #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/E9rhAeN2Za — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 3, 2021

The left-arm swing bowler has the knack of picking up wickets with the new cherry and will be a worthy choice for England with the bat as well.

Follow our Instagram account to get the fastest news and updates!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar