3 players who can score most runs in IND vs SL 3rd T20I

It was an absolute run-fest in Pune on Thursday as Sri Lanka ended up beating India to level their three-match T20I series. Skipper Dasun Shanaka's blazing 56 off just 22 balls overshadowed Axar Patel's heroic rearguard action as India fell short by just 16 runs.

The pitch in Rajkot is considered one of the best in the country for batting, and so we may have another high-scoring game on the cards. The top order of both teams have been inconsistent in the series so far, and will have a great opportunity to correct their mistakes in the third T20I.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could have a great outing in Rajkot on Saturday:

#3 Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka in the last 5 innings against India in T20I:



47*(19)

74*(38)

33*(18)

45(27)

56*(22)



Still he doesn't have an IPL contract.

Dasun Shanaka is having an incredible series with the bat. After his stunning cameo of 45 in Mumbai, Shanaka smashed the fastest fifty for Sri Lanka in T20Is in just 20 balls, breaking the record of 21 balls held previously by legends Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

Indian bowlers have found no answer to dealing with the Sri Lankan skipper's stunning onslaught at the death. He also seems to love playing against the Men in Blue, having scored 407 runs in 21 T20Is at a fantastic strike rate of 141.31.

It will be interesting to see whether the hosts can stop Shanaka this time around.

#2 Ishan Kishan





1st 13 Innings

37.75 Avg || 132.45 SR || 4 50s



Last 10 Innigs

17.50 Avg || 118.24 SR || 0 50s



#INDvSL Ishan Kishan in T20I

Ishan Kishan had a stunning start to his T20I career, scoring four half-centuries in his first 13 innings. However, his last 10 T20I innings haven't had a huge impact on the match and that is something he would be keen to change.

The southpaw seems to struggle in swinging conditions, but that may not be the case in Rajkot as the pitch is an absolute belter for batting. This is probably a great chance for Ishan to fulfill the promise that he showed in the first T20I and cement his place at the top of the order in India's T20I team.

#1 Rahul Tripathi





Congratulations to Rahul Tripathi who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia

Due to an injury to Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi finally made his India debut in the second T20I on his home ground in Pune. It was a special occasion for him and his fans as they have been seeing him perform incredibly well in the IPL as well as domestic cricket over the past few years.

Tripathi has shown some great intent in T20 cricket and that was on show in Pune too, as he smashed his second delivery for a boundary. Although the innings didn't last long, he showed enough promise to suggest that he may have one big score coming up in the final T20I in Rajkot.

If he bats at No. 3, Tripathi might have a genuine chance of playing a match-winning knock for India.

