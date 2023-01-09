3 players who can score most runs in INDIA vs SL 1st ODI in Guwahati

Some of the first-choice players are back in the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, set to begin in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10). These players were rested for the three-match T20I series but will be keen to hit the ground running in the 50-over leg.

The visitors, on the other hand, have been one of the improved sides, especially in white-ball cricket in recent times. While their bowling unit has some talented bowlers, their batting department consists of a slew of players of great caliber as well.

Moreover, the pitch in Guwahati, which offers some and pace, has produced some high-scoring encounters in the past. Batters from both sides will certainly be keen on showcasing their skills and entertaining the fans with some big-hitting.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who are likely to make a telling contribution in the first ODI:

#3 Shreyas Iyer - India

New Zealand v IND - 3rd ODI.

Probably the best ODI batter of 2022, Shreyas Iyer dominated the batting charts last year. Across 15 ODI innings for India in 2022, the Mumbai lad scored 724 runs at an average of 55.69 and at a healthy strike rate of 91.53. His 724 runs were the most by any men's full-member ODI batter.

Iyer would like to bring his last year's sensational form to 2023 as well and will look to be amongst runs tomorrow. Moreover, he has a great ODI record against Sri Lanka as well, having scored 162 runs at an average of 54 and at a strike rate of 101 across just three innings.

Shreyas Iyer's great current form and mountain of runs behind him makes him a threatening option for India against Sri Lanka.

#2 Pathum Nissanka - Sri Lanka

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Although Pathum Nissanka wasn't great in the recent T20I series, his style of play suits 50-over cricket better. That's why the Sri Lankan opener will be a key player for his side, especially in holding one end up while the others can bat around him.

Nissanka has been a consistent performer in ODIs and was even Sri Lanka's highest run-getter in the format last year. Across 11 innings, the 24-year-old right-hander mustered 491 runs at an average of just under 50, including four half-centuries and a hundred.

Nissanka is a solid batter upfront for the visitors, who will aim to put the Indian bowlers under pressure.

#1 Virat Kohli - India

Sri Lanka v IND - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli had a mediocre 2022 as far as one-day cricket was concerned. Across 11 ODIs last year, the modern-day master could only gather 302 runs at an average of 27.4 - Kohli's worst ever average in a single year since his ODI debut.

Having said that, the senior right-hander scored a 91-ball 113 the last time he played an ODI, which was against Bangladesh in Chattogram on December 10, 2022.

Kohli will be itching to kick off the new calendar year on a high note too, in front of an opponent he loves to play against. The former Indian skipper averages 60 and has scored a colossal 2,220 runs across 46 ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

With such extraordinary numbers to his name, Virat Kohli would love to extend his tally against the Sri Lanka team and help his team earn an early lead in the series.

