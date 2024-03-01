3 players who dropped a catch on the last ball of a day ft. Travis Head

Despite a Test match day being a long 90 overs with several twists and turns, the carryover effects of the final over and the final ball cannot be understated.

A wicket off a day's final delivery has often catapulted a side to ride the momentum the following day. Yet, there is also the other side of the coin. The side denied a seemingly guaranteed wicket off the last ball due to a dropped catch or a no-ball, resulting in them fading away through the remainder of the game.

The demoralizing effect of a dropped catch to close the day has often spilled over to the point where the team cannot recover quickly enough. That apart, how much the batter dropped off the day's final delivery scores the following morning and the effect it has on the game situation adds to the psychological warfare of Test cricket.

While the famous "All's Well That Ends Well" often holds even for a day in a Test match, the reverse can be an equal detriment for the side that faltered.

On that note, let us look at three players who dropped a catch off the last ball of the day.

#1 Travis Head

The high-octane 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia turned around thanks to abysmal fielding by the hosts in the second Test in Melbourne.

After a resounding eight-wicket win in the series opener, Australia scratched their way to a paltry 195 on the opening day of the second Test. Yet, they reduced the inexperienced Indian batting lineup to 64/3 and harbored thoughts of even a first-innings lead.

But Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane produced a series-changing knock of 112 from 223 deliveries. Though a remarkable innings, it wasn't without its share of chances and missed opportunities from a hospitable Australian fielding unit.

After dropping the right-hander a few times before his century, the hosts capped off a dismal day with another mishap on the final delivery. A snorter from Mitchell Starc caught Rahane off-guard as he fended it away to Travis Head at gully.

With ample time to run in and complete the catch, Head made a meal of it by allowing his elbows to hit the turf after catching the ball for it to pop out.

It summed up Australia's day as India finished at 277/5 at stumps on Day 2 with Rahane on 104*. The visitors went on to win by eight wickets and level the series at one apiece.

#2 Tim Southee

Expand Tweet

The New Zealand-Australia Test series has gotten off to a rollicking start on a bowler-friendly Wellington wicket.

After reducing Australia to 89/4 and 267/9, the Blackcaps gave away the initiative, thanks to a sensational 174* by Cameron Green. His onslaught led the visitors to a formidable 383 in their first essay. In response, the Kiwis endured a horrific start to be 29/5 before a counter-attacking 71 by Glenn Phillips and a quickfire 42 from Matt Henry took them to a half-respectable 179.

Yet, all was not lost on Day 2, as skipper Tim Southee struck twice to leave Australia 12/2 entering the final over of the day. Unfortunately, he turned from hero to villain in minutes by putting down a regulation catch at third slip off Nathan Lyon.

A good length delivery from Henry found Lyon's outside edge, but the Kiwi skipper shelled it, much to the slumped shoulders of the rest of the side. How costly the dropped catch might prove to the outcome remains to be seen on Day 3.

#3 Imam-ul-Haq

Imam attempts a sliding catch during warm-up.

Amidst the excellent attributes they have brought to the game, Pakistani players have also been notorious for putting down catches at critical moments for years.

One such instance was the second Test of the Australian tour to Pakistan in Karachi in 2022. After a drawn first Test, the visitors won a handy toss and batted first on a benign track. Pakistan's bowlers toiled hard to keep the run rate in check and have Australia at 250/3 entering the day's final over.

After centurion Usman Khawaja turned the strike over to night watchman Nathan Lyon for the final five balls, he gifted an opportunity for the hosts to walk away with Day 1 honors. Lyon flicked a short-of-length delivery from Shaheen Afridi straight to Imam-Ul-Haq at short leg, only for him to take his eyes off the ball, which struck him on the knee.

The drop proved costly as Lyon, who was on 0, finished with 38 valuable runs on the second morning as the Aussies amassed 556/9 in the first innings.

Fortunately for Pakistan, they overcame a disastrous first inning with the bat to salvage a final-day draw by the barest of margins.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App