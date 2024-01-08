3 players from India's BGT 2018-19 win who may not feature in the 2024 series ft. Cheteshwar Pujara 

It was an exceptional turnaround from India as they went on to level the two-match Test series against South Africa 1-1 after winning the second Test at the Newlands in Cape Town. The win also propelled them to the top of the ICC Test Championship table for the 2023-25 cycle before Australia took over the top spot.

India's final assignment in this WTC cycle will be the tour Down Under later this year where they are slated to play five Tests against Australia. The tour, which is set to commence in November 2024 and conclude in January 2025, is expected to garner a lot of traction among cricket aficionados.

India has been the only team in the recent past to have challenged Australia in their backyard. Having won both the 2018-19 and the 2020-21 series by a 2-1 margin, the upcoming series promises to grab a lot of eyeballs.

Unlike the previous two tours, we could see a perfect blend of youth and experience when the Indian squad is selected for the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy. India won their maiden Test series in Australia in 2018-19 and followed it up with another series win a couple of years later.

There could be quite a few names from the 2018-19 tour who might not make the cut for the upcoming tour. Having said that, let us have a look at 3 players from India's BGT 2018-19 winning squad who may not feature in the 2024 series:

The lanky speedster was a pivotal member of India's success in the 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Trophy but is unlikely to feature in the 2024 series. Ishant has been out of the Indian Test side for the last two years, having played his last Test against New Zealand at Kanpur in 2021.

Ishant was among the leading wicket-takers in the 2018-19 series, finishing with 11 wickets in three Tests. His ability to hit the hard lengths consistently makes him a potential threat, especially on the Australian pitches with extra bounce on offer.

While there is no doubt about Ishant's credentials as a Test player, it is implausible that the 35-year-old can make a comeback in the Test squad with several young fast bowlers rising through the ranks. He has fallen off the pecking order and we might have seen the last of Ishant Sharma in Indian colours.

Rahane's leadership was instrumental in India's series victory Down Under in 2020-21. His bat did all the talking as India made a remarkable comeback after getting drubbed in the opening Test. He scored a magnificent century in the second Test to lead India's fightback.

Rahane was also an integral part of India's maiden Test series win in Australia. While he wasn't at his consistent best, Rahane did score some important runs, having notched up 217 runs in four matches. In the next few years, Rahane's consistency became a matter of concern and he eventually faced the axe.

Rahane made a return to the Indian Test squad for the 2023 WTC final against Australia. While he scored a magnificent 89 in the first innings of the Test match, he was dropped from their next assignment in South Africa upon the return of Shreyas Iyer. While Rahane can still make a return to the Test squad, he might not make the cut for the Australian tour later this year.

# 1. Cheteshwar Pujara

The Indian selection committee and the team management have moved past Pujara and Rahane at least for now but they remain as two of the most established Test batters of the modern generation.

Pujara was at his exceptional best during India's tour Down Under back in 2018-19 and finished the series as the leading run scorer with 521 runs in 4 matches at an incredible average of 74.43.

Pujara faced a lot of body blows during the 2020-21 tour of Australia and while he didn't score the amount of runs he did a couple of years back, his contribution was as important as someone like Rishabh Pant or Ajinkya Rahane.

The team management decided to stick with him despite an inconsistent run but he eventually faced the axe following the WTC final against Australia in 2023. He has gone back to domestic cricket and will be hoping to make a comeback in the Indian Test team for the 2024 tour Down Under.

