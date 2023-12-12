3 players who are in India's squad for all 3 formats vs South Africa

India's tour of South Africa is now underway, although we haven't seen any cricketing action yet, with the first T20I in Durban getting washed out.

The Men in Blue are scheduled to face off against the Proteas in two more T20Is, apart from three ODIs and two Tests. Amid all the international games, the visitors are scheduled to play a couple of practice matches, including an intra-squad contest. Even the 'A' teams are currently locked in battle.

The modern cricketing calendar is unforgiving, and there are very few players who are playing regularly across formats for Team India. Those who are the premier all-format players, including Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill, won't feature for the side in all three. But there are some who could.

Here are three players who are in India's squad for all three formats against South Africa.

#3 Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar made his debut in all three formats against West Indies

A player who has become one of the selectors' favorites in recent times, Mukesh Kumar made his debut in all three formats in quick succession in the Caribbean earlier this year. Since then, he has become a staple of the side, with the frontline fast bowlers taking plenty of breaks.

Mukesh has played one Test, three ODIs and nine T20Is for India, with a total of 13 wickets to his name. He is clearly most suited to the red-ball format, but his accurate yorker and a decent amount of versatility mean that the team management have faith in his white-ball abilities even if the numbers don't suggest anything special.

Mukesh has come up with a couple of impressive displays in the recent past and will want to build on his form in the matches he plays, with him expected to be a fixture of the limited-overs XIs.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

India have reaped the rewards of Shreyas Iyer's consistency lately

Shreyas Iyer has been close to unstoppable ever since returning from a long-term back injury just ahead of the 2023 World Cup. The star batter was one of India's best performances in their run to the final in the ICC event, notching up successive centuries in the closing stages to stamp his authority.

Shreyas has the game to succeed in all three formats and is slowly rectifying his weaknesses as well. The middle-order batter's best format is definitely ODIs, where he is a mainstay at No. 4. But he has a real case to be picked in the XI in T20Is and Tests too.

Shreyas' modified game against the short ball will be put to serious test in the Rainbow Nation, but history has suggested that he has what it takes to come out on top even when the odds are stacked against him.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Was Ruturaj Gaikwad deserving of his Test call-up for the South Africa tour?

Having captained India in the 2023 Asian Games and being Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in the first three T20Is against Australia, Ruturaj Gaikwad's international career is on the rise after a couple of sluggish years.

Gaikwad is part of the Indian squad for all three formats against South Africa, and while it's hard to argue against his white-ball credentials, whether he should be part of the longest format is up for debate. Nevertheless, it's a clear sign that the team management believe in the top-order batter's game.

Gaikwad will have serious competition, though. While Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are probably ahead in the T20I pecking order, he isn't going to be much more than a backup in Tests. In ODIs, the 26-year-old could open the batting alongside B Sai Sudharsan.

