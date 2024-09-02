3 players to have scored a hundred and taken a five-fer at Lord's in the same Test ft. Gus Atkinson

England beat Sri Lanka by 190 runs in the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Sunday, September 1. By virtue of the victory, the hosts claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. England had earlier thumped Sri Lanka by five wickets in the first Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Set to chase a massive 483 runs in the fourth innings, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 292 despite half-centuries from Dimuth Karunaratne (55), Dinesh Chandimal (58) and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (50). For England, pace bowler Gus Atkinson starred with 5-62 from 16 overs, while Chris Woakes and Olly Stone chipped in with two scalps each.

While former England captain Joe Root scored hundreds in both innings for the hosts, Atkinson was named Player of the Match. Before claiming a five-fer in Sri Lanka's second innings, he also scored 118 in the first innings. On that note, let's take a look at three players who have achieved the rare feat of scoring a hundred and claiming a five-fer at Lord's in the same Test.

#1 Vinoo Mankad (184 & 5-196, June 1952)

Former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad was the first cricketer to score a hundred and claim a five-fer in the same Test at Lord's. He achieved the feat in June 1952 in the second Test of the four-match series against England.

India batted first in the Test after winning the toss. Opening the innings, Mankad scored 72 in a total of 235. England responded with 537 as Len Hutton (150) and Godfrey Evans scored tons. For India, Mankad picked up 5-196 in 73 overs. The all-rounder then scored 184 in the second innings, hitting 19 fours and a six.

Thanks to Mankad's brilliance, India put up 378 in the second innings. His heroics, however, went in vain as England won the Test by eight wickets. Chasing a target of 77, the hosts got home in 49.2 overs.

#2 Sir Ian Botham (108 & 8-34, June 1978)

Former England all-rounder Ian Botham (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Former England all-rounder Sir Ian Botham became only the second cricketer to score a hundred and claim a five-fer in the same Test at Lord's. He did so against Pakistan in June 1978 in the second Test of the three-match series.

England won the toss and elected to bat first in the Test match. The hosts put up 364 on the board with Botham, batting at No. 7, hammering 108 off 110 balls. The right-handed batter's innings featured 12 fours and a six. Bob Willis (5-47) and Phil Edmonds (4-6) then combined to knock over Pakistan for 105 in 36 overs.

Forced to follow-on, the visitors were bundled out for 139 in their second innings in 66.5 overs. Botham ran through Pakistan's batting line-up with sensational figures of 8-34 from 20.5 overs. He was the Player of the Match as England registered a thumping victory by an innings and 120 runs.

#3 Gus Atkinson (118 & 5-62, August 2024)

Gus Atkinson celebrates his hundred at Lord’s. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

England pacer Atkinson joined Mankad and Botham as the only players to score a hundred and claim a five-fer in the same Test at Lord's following the match against Sri Lanka. While hosts cruised to victory by 190 runs, Atkinson came up with another sensational performance, playing in only his fifth Test match.

After being sent into bat, England posted an impressive total of 427 in 102 overs. While former captain Root top-scored with 143, Atkinson notched up his maiden Test ton. Batting at No. 8, the right-handed smashed 118 off 115 balls, with the aid of 14 fours and four sixes.

In response, Sri Lanka were held to 196 as Atkinson, Woakes, Stone and Matthew Potts all claimed two wickets each. England were all-out for 251 in the second innings as Root (103 off 121) struck his second hundred of the match. Atkinson then starred with the ball, claiming 5-62 in 16 overs as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 292 in a chase of 483 runs.

