3 players who starred and 2 who flopped for India in the 2nd Test vs England ft. Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal

Team India pulled level in the five-match series against England as they clinched the second Test by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

While it was a much-needed victory for the hosts, they were far from their best in the encounter. India were carried by the sensational performances of a few players, with several key names in the side failing to deliver.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped for Team India in the second Test against England.

#5 Star - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah exults: India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Four

Rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match ahead of the other two stars on this list, Jasprit Bumrah was unplayable in Visakhapatnam. He registered the second-best match figures of his Test career (9/91), with his six-wicket haul in the first innings turning the contest on its head.

Bumrah was lethal once there was even a little of reverse as he got the ball to tail around in both directions. His yorkers were, of course, impossible to counter, and he mixed things up with slower balls as well.

When Rohit Sharma needed a breakthrough, he turned to Bumrah. And the fast bowler produced it every single time to further his legacy as India's greatest ever in the discipline.

#4 Flop - KS Bharat

A KS Bharat banner seen in the crowd: India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Two

KS Bharat had plenty of support in his hometown of Visakhapatnam, but he had a disappointing Test on multiple fronts.

In the first innings, Bharat cut a long hop from Rehan Ahmed straight to Shoaib Bashir to be dismissed for just 17. Things took a bad turn in the second essay as well, as an even worse delivery from the England leg-spinner produced another terrible shot.

Even before his dismissals, Bharat looked nervy and out of his depth at the crease. The keeper also missed a stumping in the first innings, resulting in an underwhelming match both in front of and behind the wickets.

#3 Star - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill bats: India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Three

Shubman Gill's place in the side was under all sorts of questions heading into the Vizag Test, and he took some steps towards allaying those doubts.

Jimmy Anderson did get the better of Gill in the first innings after the batter had got a start. It seemed like the 24-year-old's troubles would continue in the Test, but he gritted through a rough start in the second essay to come up with a match-winning contribution.

Gill was assured in the middle as his knock wore on and managed to cross the three-figure mark, much to the relief of the team management, who had backed him through thick and thin. No. 3 might still not be the ideal spot for him, but he will want to use his century as a springboard for better things.

#2 Flop - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma pictured during the India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Two

Indian captain Rohit Sharma did have phases of good captaincy in the second Test against England, but on the whole, his leadership left a lot to be desired. And on top of that, the usually reliable opener failed in both innings of the match.

Rohit nurdled Shoaib Bashir straight to leg slip on Day 1, falling victim to yet another soft dismissal. His second-innings wicket was more acceptable, with Anderson being at his deadly best, but he could've perhaps been a touch more decisive with his footwork.

Rohit's field placements and bowling changes came under the scanner throughout the Test, and his lack of returns with the bat has only worsened batters. His performances will be watched closely as the series wears on.

#1 Star - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates: India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Two

Bumrah might've stolen the Player of the Match award, but Yashasvi Jaiswal did not go without recognition for his flawless double century, which took India to a competitive score in the first innings.

Jaiswal put the Indian innings on his back and knew exactly when to attack the spinners. He also continued his tendency to score big hundreds once set, making his maiden Test double ton.

Jaiswal has made important contributions in both Tests so far and could be set for a prolific series.

