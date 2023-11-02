3 players who starred and 2 who flopped for India in the World Cup 2023 match vs Sri Lanka ft. Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer

Team India officially sealed their spot in the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup as they thrashed Sri Lanka by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2.

The Men in Blue now have seven wins in the competition, as well as the second-best net run rate. They are sitting pretty at the top of the points table and seem unbeatable at the moment. Most of their players are hitting their straps, although a couple couldn't deliver against the Lankan Lions.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped for Team India in their World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka.

#5 Star - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj just loves playing against Sri Lanka

Mohammed Siraj just loves playing against Sri Lanka, doesn't he? Following up on his stellar spell in the final of the Asia Cup, the fast bowler ripped apart the opposition top order in a sensational display.

Siraj hadn't been at his absolute best heading into this contest, but he turned up at the Wankhede - and how! He dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne with one that nipped back into the left-hander before sending back Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama, two of Sri Lanka's best batters in the World Cup so far, with outswingers.

Siraj got the ball to move in both directions and bowled barely any loose deliveries.

#4 Flop - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav couldn't continue from where he left off against England

Most of India's batters cashed in against Sri Lanka, but Suryakumar Yadav couldn't make an impression.

Soon after a valuable 49 against England in Lucknow, Suryakumar was expected to make another meaningful contribution to the Indian cause. He came in with the final 10-over phase to come, a situation tailormade for a player of his skills, and even smashed a couple of fours past the bowler.

However, SKY gloved behind off the impressive Dilshan Madushanka to walk back for just 12. His dismissal shaved a few runs off the Indian total, but it didn't matter in the end.

#3 Star - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer played an emphatic knock against Sri Lanka

If there was one worry for India in their batting lineup heading into the contest against Sri Lanka, it was Shreyas Iyer's returns. Having been bounced out a few times and far from his best, the No. 4 batter needed to make a substantial contribution.

And that's just what he did. In an authoritative display of batting, Shreyas struck six sixes to power the Men in Blue through a phase where they lost a few wickets in quick succession. He was severe on both pace and spin, clearing the boundary with ease and batting without any inhibitions despite his slightly lean run.

India can consider another box ticked off.

#2 Flop - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma lasted just two balls in his hometown

It's incredibly harsh to label Rohit Sharma a flop in the India vs Sri Lanka contest, but a few factors contribute towards the same. Yes, he did get an absolute peach from Madushanka, but he missed out on a wicket where three of his top-order compatriots plundered runs.

For some reason, Rohit hasn't been able to make his mark in recent matches at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Indian skipper usually enjoys playing against Sri Lanka, and couldn't get through the first over to face negative matchups in Dushmantha Chameera, Angelo Mathews and Maheesh Theekshana.

In certain high-profile matches, Rohit has been outfoxed by left-arm fast bowlers. While there isn't enough evidence to confidently claim that it's a weakness, he will need to be at the top of his game as India approach the knockouts.

#1 Star - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill found form in Mumbai

Another player who broke a lean run of form with a beautiful knock against Sri Lanka, Shubman Gill racked up a mostly confident ODI half-century.

Gill did start off shakily, surviving a drop by Charith Asalanka and a couple of false shots, but he grew into his assured self as his innings wore on. He ended up making a run-a-ball 92, falling victim to an extremely soft dismissal off Madushanka.

Nevertheless, Gill being among the runs is something India will be chuffed about. Is there any part of their game that needs work?

