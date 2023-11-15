3 players who starred and 2 who flopped for India in the World Cup 2023 semifinal match vs New Zealand ft. Shreyas Iyer & Jasprit Bumrah

Team India were tested at times, but they managed to hang on and secure a 70-run win over New Zealand in the first semifinal of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

The Men in Blue were put under the pump by a sensational century from Daryl Mitchell, and a few amateur errors on the field didn't help matters. Despite that, though, their quality eventually shone through, and it wasn't a real contest in the end.

WIth the win, Rohit Sharma and Co. secured their spot in the 2023 World Cup final, which will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. It was an admittedly mixed performance from the hosts.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped for Team India in their World Cup 2023 semifinal match against New Zealand.

#5 Star - Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami's bursts kept India in the game

Just how good has Mohammed Shami been in the 2023 World Cup? The veteran fast bowler kept India in the game almost single-handedly in the first half of the chase, with four scalps that gave the hosts a lifeline amid all the carnage around him.

Shami struck first ball, having Devon Conway caught behind, before going on to dismiss New Zealand's highest run-scorer this tournament, Rachin Ravindra. His two-wicket burst in the 33rd over that removed Williamson and Tom Latham was absolutely essential, and he went on to prise out Daryl Mitchell as well.

Shami helped himself to a couple of wickets in his final over to finish with a record-breaking seven-fer. He is now the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

#4 Flop - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj was terribly expensive against New Zealand

It wasn't a good day for any pacer not named Mohammed Shami in Mumbai. Mohammed Siraj was one of the casualties as the fast bowler was terribly expensive in the semifinal against New Zealand.

Siraj started well, conceding just eight runs in his first two overs to Ravindra before being taken out of the attack. When he was brought back post the opening powerplay, though, the wheels came off. He was hit for four fours and a six in that period as Williamson and Mitchell revived the Kiwi innings.

Glenn Phillips took a liking to Siraj as well, spoiling the pacer's figures for good. He ended with a consolation wicket and an economy rate of 8.66.

#3 Star - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer reeled off his second successive century

Shreyas Iyer is the purplest of patches, and to India's great delight, it has come at exactly the right time. The No. 4 batter followed up on his fluent century against the Netherlands with another scintillating hundred, this time in the crucial semifinal.

Shreyas was in a marauding mood right from the start of his innings. He cleared the boundary a whopping eight times, taking his 2023 World Cup tally to an impressive 24. The batter was the aggressor in his match-defining partnership with Kohli that set a platform for India to explode at the death.

#2 Flop - Jasprit Bumrah

India's spearhead wasn't on the money with the new ball

Jasprit Bumrah had been near-perfect throughout the league stage, but he sadly dished out his worst display of the 2023 World Cup so far in the all-important semifinal.

Bumrah was way off the mark in the opening powerplay, leaking three fours and a plethora of wides in his first spell. While he came into his own as the game wore on, he wasn't his potent best, being taken for two fours and a six in the two overs he bowled in the middle overs as India tried to wrestle control of the contest.

A bowler of Bumrah's caliber can end up with respectable figures even on an off-day, as his returns suggest. But he should've done better in the pressure game - not just with his bowling, but with his fielding as well.

#1 Star - Rohit Sharma

India's skipper has been simply sensational in the World Cup so far

Rohit Sharma made the lowest score among India's top four, but it's arguable that he made the biggest impact. Dispelling the pressure of a knockout game, the opener took the New Zealand bowlers to the cleaners, treating them with the same disdain that he has reserved for opposition new-ball pacers throughout the 2023 World Cup.

Rohit struck four fours and four sixes, akin to his knock against the Blackcaps during the group stage. By the time he was dismissed, the Men in Blue had raced away to 71 at the start of the ninth over and had already taken the ascendancy in the game.

To play such a knock in such a game was truly special from Rohit, who has taken his game to another level in the tournament.

