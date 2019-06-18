Cricket World Cup History: 3 bowlers who tasted immediate success after being brought into the attack for the first time ever

It is a huge honor for any cricketer to win the ICC World Cup for his country. However, every cricketer is not fortunate enough to make this dream come true. Cricketers consider it a massive achievement even if they represent their country in at least one World Cup.

After competing with hundreds of cricketers at school level, grade level and first-class level, a cricketer finally gets a chance to don the national colors. And making a memorable impact in your very first World Cup game is the cherry on the cake.

Only three cricketers have been lucky enough to pick up a wicket on their very first ball in World Cup cricket. Here is a list of those three:

#3 Ian Harvey

Australian all-rounder Ian Harvey was the first bowler to pick up a wicket with his first delivery in World Cup cricket. Harvey dismissed Saleem Elahi of Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg in the 2003 edition. Elahi was caught by Brett Lee.

Australia won the match comfortably by 82 runs and Harvey returned with figures of 4 for 58 on his World Cup debut. The 2003 edition was unfortunately the only one in which Harvey took part, and he faded away from the international scene after playing 73 ODIs for Australia.

Harvey was a gentle medium pacer who could smash lusty hits lower down the order with the bat.

#2 Malachi Jones (Bermuda)

The Bermudians did not have a long stay at the World Cup, with the 2007 edition being their only one. However, that didn't stop Malachi Jones from making a mark on the biggest stage.

On 19th March 2007, in a group stage game against India at Port of Spain in Trinidad, Jones got Robin Uthappa edging one to Dwayne Leverock in the slip cordon. Leverock completed a superb diving catch, which is vividly remembered as part of World Cup history.

In the process, Jones got his name in the record books as being only the second bowler to pick up a wicket with his first World Cup delivery. It was one of the very few things to cheer about for the Bermudians in their 2007 World Cup campaign.

#1 Vijay Shankar

India struck gold when Virat Kohli was forced to bring in Vijay Shankar to complete Bhuvneshwar Kumar's over, who had left the field mid-way due to a hamstring injury. Shankar came into the attack, bowled the fifth ball of the third over and dismissed Imam-ul-Haq leg before the wicket.

It was a huge boost for India as they drew blood early in the innings and remain ahead in the game.

Shankar is the third bowler overall and the first Indian to achieve this feat. He is expected to play a bigger role in India's 2019 World Cup campaign going forward.