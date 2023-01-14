3 reasons why CA should take Rashid Khan's threat of leaving BBL seriously

Following Cricket Australia's (CA) decision to cancel the bilateral ODI series against Afghanistan in March, leg-spinner Rashid Khan has also threatened to pull out of the Big Bash League (BBL). The Afghan bowling all-rounder represents the Adelaide Strikers in Australia’s T20 event.

CA pulled out of its ODI series against Afghanistan, citing the Taliban's stance on banning university education for girls in the country. Following CA’s decision, Rashid released an official statement on the matter, terming Australia’s move as a really disappointing one.

He wrote in a tweet that he could consider his future in the BBL. The 24-year-old commented:

"I take great pride in representing my country, and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia, then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition."

In the wake of Rashid’s statement, we look at three reasons why CA should take his threat of leaving the BBL seriously.

#1 Rashid is known for taking strong decisions

The Afghan all-rounder during the T20 World Cup 2022. Pic: Getty Images

Apart from being Afghanistan’s biggest name in cricket and one of the most sought-after players in the T20 leagues, Rashid is also someone who doesn’t back away from taking a strong stand.

After Afghanistan announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2021, the leggie stepped down as captain, stating that the selection committee and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had not obtained his consent for the team, which was announced by ACB.

Less than half an hour after ACB’s official Twitter handle named Rashid as captain for the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE, the cricketer tweeted that he was stepping down with immediate effect. Subsequently, all-rounder Mohammad Nabi led Afghanistan in the ICC event. Rashid was reappointed Afghanistan captain in T20Is after Nabi quit the post after the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Even after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last year, the leg-spinner put out a passionate plea, urging the world to help the country. He tweeted:

"Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced.. Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghanistan. We want peace.”

Rashid Khan @rashidkhan_19

Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan .

We want peace. Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos,thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced..Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying AfghaniatanWe want peace. Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos,thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced..Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan🇦🇫.We want peace.🙏

As someone who passionately backs his beliefs, it wouldn’t be surprising if Rashid turns his threat to pull out of the BBL into reality.

#2 He is the biggest overseas star in the BBL

Rashid Khan of the Strikers exchanges words with Ashton Turner of the Scorchers. Pic: Getty Images

If indeed Rashid decides to pull out of the BBL, it would be a massive loss for the tournament as he is undoubtedly the biggest overseas star in the T20 league.

The 24-year-old has produced exceptional numbers in the tournament. In 69 matches, he has claimed 98 wickets at an average of 17.51 and an excellent economy rate of 6.44, with a best of 6-17. Rashid is among the few players who have claimed a hat-trick in the BBL.

While he is eighth on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in the tournament, he currently holds the record for most scalps by an overseas player. Seven bowlers have claimed more wickets than him in the BBL and all of them are Australians.

Rashid’s Adelaide Strikers teammate Alex Carey has expressed hope of the Afghanistan cricketer continuing his association with the BBL. He was quoted as telling ABC Sport:

"He sounds obviously very disappointed in that decision and no doubt over the next few days there will be more clarity around it from CA. As a mate of Rashid Khan, we hope that he comes back and plays in the Big Bash.

"We love him here, he's one of the best players I've ever played with. So the support is definitely behind him to hopefully come back soon and we get him back in the [Strikers] blue."

The entire BBL will be poorer without Rashid’s presence considering the aura that he carries.

#3 His absence would reduce interest in BBL even further

Adelaide Strikers celebrate a wicket. Pic: Getty Images

CA recently confirmed that the BBL will be reduced from 61 to 43 matches in future seasons. Since 2019, the event has been played in a home-and-away format, with each franchise playing 14 matches, similar to the IPL.

However, unlike its Indian counterpart, BBL has failed to gain as much popularity.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus Cricket Australia is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country. Cricket Australia is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country. https://t.co/cgQ2p21X2Q

According to Channel 9, CA’s decision to abridge the BBL coincides with a fall in crowds and TV ratings as well as the overall quality of the competition. A number of overseas stars have continuously expressed their reluctance in committing to playing the full tournament.

In such a scenario, Rashid’s exit would be a body blow to the T20 league's struggles for relevance.

Also Read: 3 key takeaways for India from Australia's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Poll : 0 votes