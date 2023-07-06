3 reasons why England have made a mistake by dropping Josh Tongue for 3rd Ashes 2023 Test 

James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been given a break, while vice-captain Ollie Pope's dislocated shoulder, requiring surgery, has ruled him out for the remainder of the series as England have made three changes ahead of the third Ashes test against Australia. This match is scheduled to commence in Headingley on Thursday. J Consequently, Harry Brook will be elevated to the number three position.

Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood have been included in the lineup as the home team looks to overcome a 2-0 deficit in the series.

Josh Tongue made his test debut in a match against Ireland last month, displaying an impressive five-wicket haul during the second innings. He also made his Ashes debut at Lord's, securing five wickets across two innings.

Here we take a look at three reasons why England have made a mistake by dropping Josh Tongue for 3rd Ashes 2023 Test:

#3 Looked threatening at Lord’s

Tongue got rid of both Warner and Smith

Josh Tongue was brilliant in the second match at Lord’s - he picked up five wickets in the match, including the scalps of David Warner and Steve Smith in both innings. He bowled with good control and if the conditions at Headingley do favour the seamers, England could rue the fact that they decided to bench Tongue.

This exclusion is also surprsing considering the fact that Tongue has played just the one match in the series so far and hence, one would have expected him to get a longer rope and settle into a role in the bowling lineup.

#2 Ollie Robinson looked less threatening

Ollie Robinson was pretty average at Lord's

Both Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad are similar bowlers and if England wanted to freshen up things, Robinson could have been a better bowler to bench. He looked cooked in the second innings and his speeds dropped down well under 130 kmph.

Josh Tongue, on the other hand, was spirited right through and it was a surprise England did not retain him for the third Test match. He was easily the most threatening bowler at Lord’s and looked far better than Robinson.

#1 Offers extra pace

Tongue bothered the Australian batting order

The only thing that could have worked against Tongue was his batting credetials. With the inclusion of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, England bat right down to number 11. However, Tongue consistently hustled the Australian batting order in Lord’s and he would have been a great ally to Mark Wood.

If England do resort to the short-pitched tactic, the combination of Wood and Tongue would have given Ben Stokes a great attacking weapon. England already have Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad to stick to lines and lengths and exert pressure and this is where, Tongue along with Wood could have been the enforcer for the side.

Poll : 0 votes