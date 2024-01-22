3 reasons why Harry Brook being ruled out of India Tests is a major blow to England 

England's premier middle order batter Harry Brook has withdrawn from the upcoming five-match Test series against India. This comes as a huge blow to England. Brook travelled with the team to Abu Dhabi for a preparatory camp for the India series but has already left the squad citing personal reasons.

In a statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on January 21, it said,

"Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men's Test tour of India. The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space."

The English team arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday but Brook didn't travel with the team, having already left for England. Dan Lawrence, another middle-order batter, has been called up as his replacement.

Since his Test debut in 2022, Brook has been a revelation and has been an integral part of the English set-up during their revival in this format under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Brook's withdrawal comes as a significant blow to England in their quest to become the first team to win a Test series in India after 12 years. With Brook out of the squad, England have to think out of the box and make some significant changes to their line-up and batting order.

Let us have a look at three reasons why Harry Brook missing the India tour comes as a huge blow to England:

#3 Brook has been the face of 'Bazball'

One of the finest strikers of the ball in world cricket, Harry Brook has emerged as one of the flag-bearers of the aggressive brand of cricket which England has played in Tests since the Stokes-McCullum duo took over. His brand of play was a significant reason behind England winning the Test series in Pakistan, 3-0.

Brook has played 12 Tests in his career so far and scored 1181 runs at an exceptional average of 62.15, with four centuries and seven half-centuries. More importantly, his runs have come at a staggering strike rate of 91.76.

His ultra-aggressive approach tends to push the opposition on the back foot and it will be a big miss for England in India.

#2 Brook's prior success in subcontinental conditions

Harry Brook, one of the breakaway stars of the England red ball set-up, had a sensational tour of Pakistan in late 2022. He was at his aggressive best against quality spin and scored 468 runs in three Tests at a staggering average and a strike rate of over 90. He tore apart the Pakistan bowling attack, paving the way for a historic 3-0 series whitewash.

Brook's aggressive style of play could have been a major difference in Indian conditions where the ball is expected to turn from Day 1.

#1 Brook is a much-improved batter against spin

One significant chink in Brook's batting has been his troubles against quality spin. But he looked a much-improved batter against spin in the ODI World Cup in India. He has been proactive in his approach and has used his feet well to neutralise turn.

This technical flaw was utilised by spinners in the previous IPL. He didn't have a good tournament by any stretch of the imagination but impressed during his century against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has come up in leaps and bounds against the turning ball and this India sojourn could have been a massive breakout tour for him and England.

