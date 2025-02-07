3 reasons why Harshit Rana can be a successful all-format pacer for India 

Team India pacer Harshit Rana has had a meteoric rise ever since a prolific 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Although he had to wait for his debut, it was a worthwhile one as he has cemented himself in the pace bowling pool across formats.

Rana made his international debut in the Border-Gavaskar series, then quickly transitioned himself into the white-ball setup as well. He earned his ODI debut in the recently concluded series opener against England on February 6, and made a huge impact after a wobbly start.

He dismissed Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Liam Livingstone to dismantle England's batting unit. With Jasprit Bumrah still recovering, and Mohammed Siraj seemingly not in the scheme of things, Harshit Rana has the opportunity of a lifetime to get a string of games, which could prove to be make or break in the long run.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Harshit Rana can be a successful all-format pacer for India.

#1 The ability to hit the deck hard is valued irrespective of the format

Harshit Rana's strong build and tall frame makes him an ideal candidate to hit the deck hard and trouble the batters with steep bounce. Getting it to kick a bit off a length makes a world of difference, just like he showcased on his ODI debut.

The trait is valuable in overseas Tests, particularly on pace and bounce-friendly surfaces. Rana used this ability to have a prolific Test debut during the Border-Gavaskar series in Perth.

He is not a naturally gifted swing bowler, but he more than makes up for it with sheer pace and the ability to make batters uncomfortable with his length. He is often entrusted with the brand new ball even though not much swing is expected. But, he can make the most of the new ball's hardness by bringing bounce into play.

#2 Innate wicket-taking ability

After his recent three-wicket haul, Harshit Rana became the first Indian bowler to pick up three wickets in each of his format debut appearances in international cricket. While he may go for runs at times, with batters often using his pace against him, Rana is gifted with the ability to make consistent breakthroughs.

In an age where wicket-taking ability is valued far more than economy, because of the long-term benefits it offers, Rana comes across as a match-winner. His double strike in the first ODI against England in Nagpur turned the innings completely on its head, and such game-changing moments are valuable across all formats.

On his Test debut, he castled Travis Head, while on his T20I debut, he dismissed the English pinch hitters as well to be the point of difference. Such moments make Rana a threat regardless of the format, and an X-Factor, so to speak.

#3 Skill-set and the ability to adapt

Having a skill-set that matches the demands of all formats is one thing, and the ability to adapt accordingly is another - Harshit Rana is blessed with both. The right-arm pacer's stock seam-up delivery on a length comprises the core of his bowling across all formats.

However, he also possesses subtle variations which makes him a valuable prospect in white-ball cricket, particularly T20s. His slower balls, and ability to hit the yorkers occasionally, makes him a reliable death bowler - a role which he has fulfilled for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from time to time in the IPL.

He recently expressed an interest in bowling the death overs in ODIs too, which goes on to show the confidence he has in his ability.

"I have bowled well at the death before, so I am always ready for it. But yes, this format is a bit difficult because it’s a longer format, and as a bowler, you have to play different roles in different phases. In the beginning, you have a different role, then in the middle overs, it changes, and finally, in the death overs, it’s a whole different challenge. But we practice for these situations, and that helps," Harshit Rana had said during the mid-innings break in Nagpur (via India Today).

Such versatility is rare these days, with bowlers largely leaning towards the format for which their traits are best suited. However, in Harshit Rana, India have got a genuine bowler who can realistically excel in all three formats because of how he can mold his multiple traits according to the situation.

