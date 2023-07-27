3 reasons why India should experiment with Ruturaj Gaikwad at number 4 in West Indies ODIs

India take on the West Indies in the first ODI of a three-match series on Thursday, July 27, at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. With this being an ODI World Cup year, there will definitely be plenty of attention on India's selection policy, and which players they'll provide opportunities to in this series.

While the battle between Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan for the wicket-keeper's slot is one to keep an eye on, whether or not the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad gets an opportunity to play in this series also remains to be seen.

In Shreyas Iyer's absence, India has persisted with Suryakumar Yadav for the No. 4 role, but here are three reasons why India should experiment with Ruturaj at No. 4 instead.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav's struggles as an ODI No. 4

Suryakumar Yadav's last outing in ODI cricket was one to forget.

Suryakumar Yadav has been a breath of fresh air to watch on the international stage for India, more so in the T20 format than in ODIs. His T20I record is simply out of the world, with him scoring 1675 runs at an average of 46.52 and a mind-boggling strike rate of 175.76!

On the other hand, despite receiving plenty of opportunities to translate the success in T20Is into ODIs, Suryakumar has struggled to make a mark in the 50-over format. He averages 24.05 after 21 ODI innings, and with the World Cup not far away, and Shreyas Iyer's fitness status still unclear, it wouldn't hurt India to develop another option for that No. 4 slot, especially an in-form batter like Ruturaj.

#2 Ruturaj's solid List A record

Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't been able to convert his impressive IPL form into quality performances in the limited opportunities he has got in international cricket. However, he has only played in ODI so far, and his domestic record merits another opportunity, this time, in the middle order.

In 71 List A innings, he has scored more than 4000 runs, averaging 61.12 and scoring at a strike rate of 101.05. He has single-handedly carried the Maharashtra team in many domestic matches, scoring 15 centuries and 16 half-centuries in List A cricket.

His spin game has improved tremendously over the last few years, as evidenced by his takedown of many a quality spinner in this year's IPL. His excellent performances in the domestic circuit and the IPL should net Ruturaj Gaikwad more international opportunities.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad is at his peak and fits the profile perfectly

Ruturaj Gaikwad's run-scoring exploits were crucial to CSK's IPL 2023 triumph.

At 26 years old, Ruturaj Gaikwad is very close to his peak, and his performances against some of the best bowlers of the world in the IPL underscore this fact. The upcoming years should be his best years in cricket, and India need to ensure they give him enough opportunities to stake his claim for a spot in the side before it becomes too late.

He also fits the mold of the No. 4 batter perfectly, with his solid spin game, and his ability to score boundaries at will. He's also very good at strike rotation and running between the wickets, and depending on the situation, he can play as a run accumulator or transition into a more attacking batter.

This is the prime of Ruturaj Gaikwad's career and India needs to start seeing him as more than a bench option. While Suryakumar Yadav may be the first-choice No. 4 batter for this West Indies series, there are plenty of reasons to give Ruturaj Gaikwad a run in that position instead.