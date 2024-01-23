3 reasons why India must pick Cheteshwar Pujara as Virat Kohli's replacement for the first 2 Tests vs England

Ahead of the much-anticipated Test series between India and England, Virat Kohli pulled out of the first two Tests citing personal reasons. Kohli reached Hyderabad but was missing from India's optional training session on Monday.

Although the BCCI has not yet announced a replacement, Kohli's unavailability for the first two Tests has opened the door for one consistent domestic performer in recent times to be included in the Indian team.

It might not be adequate, considering Kohli’s recent form – he was one of the best batters in the side in the drawn Test series in South Africa. However, the selectors now need to get in a huddle to figure out the best possible replacement for the former India captain.

On that note, we take a look at three reasons why India must pick Cheteshwar Pujara as Virat Kohli's replacement for the first two Tests against England.

#3 Suitable for Indian conditions

Cheteshwar Pujara has looked assured in the Ranji Trophy.

Cheteshwar Pujara is seldom too flustered – he might not be on the Indian side, but his appetite for scoring runs never dries up. He is once again doing the hard yards in domestic cricket, and on Sunday, he became the fourth Indian batter to surpass 20,000 first-class runs.

On pitches that are expected to assist spinners, Pujara, with his temperament and recent experience on Indian pitches, can be a real handful. He will know that this could be his final stint with the national team and would want to make his presence felt and make a winning contribution.

With enough first-class games under his belt in recent times, Pujara could be just the perfect batter for India in the absence of Virat Kohli.

#2 Experience in tough conditions

Cheteshwar Pujara has been amongst runs in tough conditions.

Yes, runs are important, but what works even more for Cheteshwar Pujara is his experience. Now that Virat Kohli is absent, the Indian batting is heavily reliant on Rohit Sharma, who is the most seasoned player in the side.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul are all fine players, but they are not as experienced playing for India in home conditions. England seem to have their bases covered as far as their bowling stocks are concerned; thus, selectors might be inclined to turn to Pujara for his expertise.

He has already played 103 Tests, and this experience can never be substituted, and this is what could really work in his favor.

#1 Recent run of form

Has been prolific in the recent past

Cheteshwar Pujara is one phlegmatic cricketer. He might be out of the Indian team, but he has not thrown in the towel. It has not ended for him, not until he can still walk out to bat, twirl that bat, and take guard in his bubble.

At 35, Pujara has found another string – especially after he cracked an impressive unbeaten 243 in Saurashtra's first match in this year's Ranji Trophy against Jharkhand. This got him going, and he scored 49, 43, 43, and 66 in the two subsequent matches against Haryana and Vidarbha.

He has already crossed 20,000 runs in first-class cricket, and selectors might be tempted to reward this recent run of scores with one final Team India appearance as Virat Kohli's replacement.

