3 reasons why India picking Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for Afghanistan T20Is is the wrong move

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been included in the India squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which starts on Thursday, January 11. The selection of the two veterans has been met with mixed reactions, with some fans claiming it as a backward step.

Both Rohit and Kohli haven't played a T20I for India since the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal loss to England. A lot of youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma and Rinku Singh have been given opportunities in the shortest format of the game in Rohit and Kohli's absence.

In fact, the younger players have performed well over the last 12 months or so. But with Rohit and Kohli back in the scheme of things, it's difficult to see more than one or two of them featuring in the playing XI in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India T20I squad for Afghanistan series: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

On that note, let's look at three reasons why India picking Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for Afghanistan T20Is is a bad move:

#1 Makes no sense to select Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now if they haven't played T20I cricket since last T20 World Cup

As mentioned earlier, India were keen to move on from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after their semifinal exit at the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, they have been included in the squad for the Afghanistan series, which hints at them also being selected for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

This is very unfair to players like Ruturaj, Tilak and Rinku, who have been consistent performers in T20I cricket. The inclusion of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also means that Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer could not be selected for the upcomign T20I series.

Once the injured Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are fit, they both will walk into the playing XI, which will result in a couple more younger players being snubbed for the T20 World Cup.

Hence, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's inclusion in the T20I squad is a backward step. India could have continued to look beyond the pair in T20I cricket just like they are looking beyond Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in Test cricket.

#2 Rohit Sharma's form in T20 cricket has been poor

While Rohit Sharma had a magnificent 2023 ODI World Cup and has been scoring runs regularly in Test cricket over the last few years, he hasn't been as consistent in the shortest form of the game.

He has scored 3853 runs in 140 innings in T20I cricket for India at an average of 31.32 and a strike rate of 139.24. He played a whopping 29 T20I games in 2022, but scored only 656 runs at an average of 24.29 and a strike rate of 134.42. This was his lowest average and strike rate in almost a decade.

Moreover, Rohit Sharma has flattered to deceive in the IPL for quite some time now. He has only breached the 400-run mark once since IPL 2017, which is a very poor record for someone of his calibre. The 36-year-old has had just three 50+ scores in the last three IPL campaigns.

The only logical reason for Rohit to be included in this series is the lack of a leader in the side, with both Suryakumar and Hardik injured. However, they are likely going to be back for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which is why a makeshift captain for India against Afghanistan would have worked.

#3 Virat Kohli at No. 3 means the Indian team will lack flexibility

Suryakumar has batted at No. three or four for the most part in his highly fruitful T20I career. He usually bats at No. four, but it also makes sense to send him at number three if the openers get the team off to a good start.

However, it's almost certain that Virat Kohli will occupy the No. three slot when he's in the team. When everyone is fit and available, it means Suryakumar will bat at four, Hardik at five, either Rinku or Jitesh Sharma at six, and Ravindra Jadeja at seven.

Rinku has been a revelation since making his India debut. However, he can only be picked over Jitesh if Ishan Kishan or KL Rahul open the batting with Rohit. As both of them are not in the current squad, it hints towards Yashasvi Jaiswal or Shubman Gill being the preferred opening partner for Rohit Sharma.

It will basically be a toss up between Ishan and Rinku vs Jaiswal and Jitesh, as both Gill and Rahul have fallen down the pecking order in T20Is recently. However, as this could have been avoided if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were not picked in the T20I squad against Afghanistan.

