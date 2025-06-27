3 reasons why India resting Jasprit Bumrah for 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test would be the wrong move 

Team India, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, endured a rough start to their new chapter in Test cricket, suffering a five-wicket defeat to England in the series opener at Headingley, Leeds.

As the focus shifts to the second Test, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 2 at Edgbaston in Birmingham, reports have emerged suggesting that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah might be rested as part of workload management.

He delivered a standout performance, taking five wickets in the opening innings of the first Test. Although he went wicketless in the second, he consistently looked like the most threatening pacer throughout the match for the visitors.

Trending

According to a report by NDTV, Bumrah is expected to sit out the second game — a decision that could prove costly for India, given his form and the lack of support around him. While there is no official confirmation yet, his absence could significantly hamper India’s chances of levelling the series.

On that note, here are three reasons why resting Jasprit Bumrah for the second ENG vs IND 2025 Test may not be the right move.

#1 India cannot afford to go 0-2 down — especially not without Jasprit Bumrah in the XI

India’s batting showed plenty of promise in the opening Test, particularly at the top. Rishabh Pant led the way with twin centuries, while KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and skipper Shubman Gill also brought up hundreds, giving India a strong platform in both innings.

However, the lower middle-order couldn’t capitalise, suffering collapses on both occasions — losing the last seven wickets for just 41 runs in the first innings and six for 31 in the second. Fielding also let India down. The team dropped as many as five catches, four of them off the hands of Jaiswal, allowing England valuable reprieves in a closely contested match.

However, the most concerning area was India’s bowling — or rather, the overdependence on Jasprit Bumrah. The pace spearhead was exceptional, returning figures of 5/83 in 24.4 overs in the first innings and maintaining an economy of just 3 in the second despite going wicketless.

The rest of the attack, however, lacked control and consistency. Mohammed Siraj, in the first innings, returned figures of 2/122 while conceding at 4.5 runs per over. Prasidh Krishna picked up wickets across both innings but leaked runs at 6.4 and 6.1 respectively, while Shardul Thakur went at 6.3 in the first and 5.1 in the second.

This brings us to a crucial question: If India couldn’t take 20 wickets with Bumrah leading the attack, how do they plan to do it without him? Already 0-1 down in the series and in a transitional phase with several senior players retired, India cannot afford to lose their most reliable bowler.

With the second Test around the corner and England carrying momentum, resting Bumrah would be a risky call that could cost India dearly. Falling 0-2 behind — especially without Bumrah in the XI — might give England just enough of a gap to run away with the series.

#2 Bumrah’s replacement lacks experience — and England will be quick to exploit that

If reports about Jasprit Bumrah being rested for the second Test are accurate, it could create a significant void in India’s bowling attack — one that England will be eager to exploit. Replacing a world-class bowler like Bumrah is no easy task, especially in the absence of a seasoned backup.

The two front-runners to take his place are Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. Akash Deep, who has featured in just seven Tests, has taken 15 wickets at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of 58.7 — numbers that reflect potential but not proven impact at the highest level. Arshdeep, meanwhile, has made a name for himself in white-ball cricket but hasn’t played a single Test match.

Bumrah was the lone standout in India’s pace attack during the first Test, often holding one end tight while others struggled. His absence in the second Test could further expose India’s already underperforming bowling unit.

With no Bumrah to apply pressure and control the flow, England’s aggressive batting line-up — built around the “Bazball” approach — will likely sense a clear opportunity to attack from both ends. They’re unlikely to treat Bumrah’s absence as a relief; they’ll treat it as an opening — and pounce on it.

#3 Rotation makes sense — but not when the series is still alive

The first Test between India and England concluded on June 24, and the second is set to begin on July 2 — giving both teams nearly a full week’s break. However, the gap between the second and third Tests is much shorter, with just three days before the third match begins on July 10 at Lord’s.

Given India are already trailing 0-1 in the series, it makes far more sense to play Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test. The extended break allows him enough recovery time, and his presence could be crucial in helping India bounce back and level the series at 1-1. If that happens, the visitors would carry momentum into the third Test — and that would be the ideal time to consider rotating him.

Resting Bumrah now, with the series on the line, would be a risky call. A 0-2 deficit would leave India with little room to recover in the remaining matches. Former India spinner R. Ashwin echoed a similar view on his YouTube channel (@AshwinRavi99), where the 38-year-old said:

"Considering we are 1-0 down, I'd ask Bumrah to play the second Test, and try to get even in the series, and then he can take the break. Since there is a considerable break between the 3rd and 4th Test, he can take rest then, and play the 2nd Test. I'll just bring Kuldeep in, and not do any other changes."

It now remains to be seen what decision the Indian management will make regarding Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the second Test.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news