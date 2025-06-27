"He will be available on the 10th of July now" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah reportedly missing ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has expressed concern over Jasprit Bumrah's reported unavailability for the second Test against England. He pointed out that the seamer is taking a break even though there is a seven-day gap between the first two Tests.

India suffered a five-wicket defeat in the first Test against England in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. While the second Test will start in Birmingham on July 2, the third Test will be played at Lord's from July 10 onwards.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Bumrah's potential absence from the second Test is a major issue, especially from his Test future perspective.

"Jasprit Bumrah will not be available. It's not official, but maybe it's official, for all we know. He will be rested for the second match and will directly play the third match, and you wonder, as there was a seven-day gap between the two matches, and he is not playing," Chopra said (1:40).

"Then there will be a five-day Test and a three-day gap. He will be available on the 10th of July now. That is a serious concern. If you need such big gaps, Bumrah's future as a Test cricketer will be an issue," he added.

Before departing from the England tour, India head coach Gautam Gambhir had disclosed that Jasprit Bumrah would play only three Tests in the five-match series. The unconventional seamer picked up five wickets in England's first innings of the first Test, but went wicketless in the second innings and didn't look too penetrative.

"He must find himself in a very tricky position now" - Aakash Chopra on Gautam Gambhir's statement on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Gautam Gambhir (right) confirmed after the first Test that Jasprit Bumrah's workload would be managed. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Gautam Gambhir's recent statements about Jasprit Bumrah contradict his earlier views about workload management.

"Someone put an old Gautam Gambhir interview as well. He must find himself in a very tricky position now because his opinion at that time was that it doesn't matter, that you should play for India, go for recovery if you get injured, and then return, because playing for India is most important, and he doesn't believe in workload management," he said (2:25).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Bumrah's importance for Team India might have forced Gambhir to change his mind.

"That was Gautam's stand back then. However, it has changed now. Obviously, since he is the coach, he has to do man management, and that makes it a little different and difficult also as he is an important player. So he would swallow his words and let Bumrah be, because there is no one like Bumrah," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that the theories Gautam Gambhir didn't buy into earlier are now part of his philosophy. He added that opinions change radically at times when one switches roles.

