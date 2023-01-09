3 reasons why the India-Sri Lanka ODI series could be defining for KL Rahul

Team India batter KL Rahul will be back in action during the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which begins with the first match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

The 30-year-old was not part of the Indian squad for the preceding T20I series against the Lankans, which the hosts won by a 2-1 margin.

Rahul has come under the scanner for his poor performances recently. The fact that he has been stripped of vice-captaincy for the ODI series against Sri Lanka is perhaps an indication that the Indian management and selectors are not too happy with the talented right-handed batter’s efforts.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who led Team India to victory in the T20Is, has been named as Rohit’s deputy for the three-match one-day series.

Rahul is one of the most senior players in the current Team India outfit, having represented the country in 45 Tests, 48 ODIs, and 72 T20Is. However, in the wake of his recent failures, we look at three reasons why the India-Sri Lanka ODI series could be defining for Rahul.

#1 Rahul’s recent form across formats has been disappointing

The 30-year-old averaged 17.12 in Tests in 2022. Pic: Getty Images

The major problem with Rahul is that his form has been poor across formats lately. He just hasn't looked like the player who dominated attacks at his peak. He has pretty much been a pale shadow of himself and his recent stats are proof of the same.

Rahul had a horrible 2022 in Test matches. He played four red-ball games for India, scoring only 137 runs at a paltry average of 17.12, with a solitary half-century. The opener registered scores of 50, eight, 12, and 10 in South Africa and 22, 23, 10, and two in Bangladesh.

The batter registered poor numbers in the one-dayers as well last year. He played 10 matches, scoring 251 runs at an average of 27.88, with only two half-centuries to show for his efforts. Even his strike rate of 80.19 was below par by modern-day standards.

Shifting the focus to his T20I numbers in 2022, the right-hander scored 434 runs in 16 matches at an average of 28.93 and a strike rate of 126.53. He notched up six half-centuries, but three of them came against Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe. Against the top sides in the T20 World Cup, Rahul’s scores were as follows - four (vs Pakistan), nine (vs South Africa), and five (vs England).

To sum up Rahul’s performance in 2022, he looked like a batter in decline irrespective of the format. It will be critical for the Karnataka batter to begin 2023 on a positive and win back the faith of the Indian management, the selectors, and the fans.

#2 There are enough players waiting in the wings

Sanju Samson (right) was dropped from the team for the Sri Lanka ODIs. Pic: Getty Images

A failure for Rahul in the Sri Lanka series could shut the door for him for now. Team India have enough batting options to replace him. With him in the playing XI, the Men in Blue have often had to pick between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav for one of the middle-order slots in ODIs.

If the management and selectors decide to look beyond Rahul for now, both batters can slot into the middle order. The former vice-captain has also been picked as one of the keeper-batters ahead of Sanju Samson for the ODIs against Sri Lanka. A poor series for him could open the doors for the Kerala keeper-batter in ODIs once again.

Speaking of Tests, Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is waiting to pounce on any opportunity that comes his way. His scores in his last six innings read as follows - 122, 141, 157, 170, 165, and 82*. Gujarat skipper Priyank Panchal has carried on piling up runs in domestic cricket. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he has amassed 512 runs in six innings at an average of 102.40, with a best of 257*.

As for T20Is, India have Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, who recently opened against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli can also move up the order if needed. Ruturaj Gaikwad has demonstrated some prolific domestic form as well.

India are definitely not short of options, and there are more than enough reasons for Rahul to pull his socks up in the Sri Lanka ODIs.

#3 India have big assignments coming up

KL Rahul during the T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

After failed opportunities in 2022, India have another big year in 2023, when it comes to ICC events. The World Test Championship (WTC), as part of which India will take on Australia in four home Tests to push for a place in the final, is a vital series. Later in the year, the Men in Blue will also feature in the ODI World Cup, which will be played on home soil.

India have paid a heavy price in the past for backing a player's reputation over their current form and performance. They do not want to repeat their mistakes again, heading into major tournaments.

Rahul has done well for India in the past. And considering how a few others have been axed following some poor performances, the 30-year-old has already been given a long enough rope.

A failure against Sri Lanka in the ODIs might see the decision-makers run out of patience with Rahul.

