3 reasons why KL Rahul shouldn't play in the 3rd IND vs AUS Test

Team India batter KL Rahul's spot in the Test team is on thin ice at the moment. He has not been among the runs since the start of 2022 and is having a forgettable Border-Gavaskar Trophy on home soil.

Calls for Rahul to be dropped from the side are getting louder on the back of his prolonged string of poor scores in the longest format. The Karnataka-born batter has also been axed as the team's vice-captain as well, which is a strong indication that he might not feature in the remaining Tests against Australia.

Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma have strongly defended the candidate's poor form, largely due to the ability he has showcased in the past. He has had an up-and-down Test career so far and the current trajectory is not looking promising.

India have a comfortable 2-0 lead in the four-match series but cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal just yet. They still have World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification hopes, for which they need to win another contest.

On that note, let us take a look at why Rahul should not feature in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

#1 KL Rahul's poor form

The right-handed batter's last Test fifty came during the South Africa tour in January 2022.

Since then, he has missed the home series against Sri Lanka and the rescheduled Test against England before producing poor numbers in the away series against Bangladesh in December.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #indvsaus #india What are your views about KL Rahul’s place in the Indian team? 🤔 What are your views about KL Rahul’s place in the Indian team? 🤔#CricketTwitter #indvsaus #india https://t.co/IVmM70wysU

He played eight innings in 2022, scoring 137 runs across eight innings at an average of 17.13. His start to 2023 in terms of Test cricket has not been ideal, with 38 runs in three innings at an average of 12.67. His early dismissals have caused problems for the team, who wish to command a dominant start and set up a solid platform for the middle-order to capitalize on.

The manner in which the player has lost his wickets in the recent past has also been a concern for the team management. He has often employed a timid approach and his last five dismissals have come against spinners.

#2 KL Rahul needs a break

His recent struggles indicate that a break, which could include playing in a relatively low-pressure environment like domestic or county cricket, might do him a world of good.

Several struggling players, including the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, have immensely benefitted from a little time away from the Indian team.

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Rahul needs to play County cricket in England , score runs and earn his place back, much like Pujara did when he was dropped. Playiing Test Cricket for the country and doing everything possible to get back in form will be the best answer. But will it be possible to skip the IPL? Rahul needs to play County cricket in England , score runs and earn his place back, much like Pujara did when he was dropped. Playiing Test Cricket for the country and doing everything possible to get back in form will be the best answer. But will it be possible to skip the IPL?

Former Indian seamer Venkatesh Prasad, who has been quite vocal about KL Rahul's poor form, has come up with a left-field solution. He urged the wicketkeeper to skip the Indian Premier League (IPL) and play in the English County campaign instead, saying:

"Rahul needs to play County cricket in England , score runs and earn his place back, much like Pujara did when he was dropped. Playing Test Cricket for the country and doing everything possible to get back in form will be the best answer. But will it be possible to skip the IPL?"

The County Championship is a realistic avenue for him to revamp his red-ball game, given that the Ranji Trophy season recently came to an end. Several Indian players made the trip to England last season and made an impact.

#3 Shubman Gill is waiting on the sidelines

To make matters worse for KL Rahul, there is an ideal replacement at the top of the order waiting on the sidelines. Shubman Gill has been piling on runs at will and recently notched his first Test hundred during the tour of Bangladesh to rest his case.

The youngster was in contention to play at the No. 5 spot in the series opener, but instead, Suryakumar Yadav made his debut. However, with Rahul's form showing no signs of improvement, this could be the ideal chance for Gill to break into the side, much like he has done in the other two formats.

There were concerns about his poor record in the subcontinent. He had a poor maiden home series against England in 2021, scoring just 119 runs in seven innings at an average of 19.83.

Since then, Gill has shown composure, temperament, and skill against pace and spin bowling alike to amend his subcontinent credentials.

Do you think KL Rahul should be dropped for the third Test against Australia? Let us know what you think.

