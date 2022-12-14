3 reasons why Kuldeep Yadav can be crucial for India at the 2023 ODI World Cup

Ahead of the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, Team India’s spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal was being talked about a lot. Both had put up tremendous performances in varied conditions and were expected to be the Men in Blue’s trump card at the marquee ICC event.

Unfortunately, for India, neither could deliver on the big stage. Their failure in the World Cup seemed to have dented the confidence of both Kuldeep and Chahal as they struggled to impress quite evidently after that. It was only a matter of time before the pair were no longer a certainty in Team India’s playing XIs in white-ball cricket.

While Chahal has managed to make a decent comeback and has been part of the limited-overs team on a consistent basis over the last year, Kuldeep’s ups and downs continue. Injury and fitness issues have not helped his cause. Due to a combination of multiple factors, he has played only a handful of matches for India over the last couple of years.

As Team India continue their preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup, we look at three reasons why the left-arm spinner could be crucial for the Men in Blue at the ICC event on home soil.

#1 Kuldeep seems to have rediscovered his rhythm

The good news for Team India is that Kuldeep has looked in a very good rhythm in 2022. He underwent knee surgery towards the end of 2021 and returned to international cricket towards the start of the year.

Luck hasn’t been on his side as he suffered another injury blow and was ruled out of the South Africa T20Is at home in June after being hit on the hand while batting in the nets.

When he has played, though, he has done well more often than not. The 28-year-old had an excellent campaign for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2022. In 14 matches, he picked up 21 wickets at an average of 19.95 and an economy rate of 8.44. He had two four-wicket hauls to show for his efforts. The left-arm spinner was highly impactful, making the ball spin and talk.

Looking at his performances in international cricket in 2022, he has again been effective in the few opportunities that he has had. In eight ODIs, Kuldeep has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 27.75. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his figures of 4/18 as India bundled out South Africa for a mere 99 in the Delhi ODI.

Earlier, Kuldeep claimed 3/12 in Lauderhill in the fifth T20I of the series against West Indies. Beyond just the stats, he has looked confident with the ball in hand, which is very important for a spinner.

It’s still a bit early to conclude that Kuldeep is back to his best. But he is definitely close.

#2 He is a wicket-taking bowler

Be it in Tests, ODIs, or T20Is, a team needs a wicket-taking option in its bowling attack to win cricket matches. Team India struggled at the T20 World Cup 2022 because they did not have enough wicket-taking bowlers, especially in the spin department.

Both Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin were pretty much defensive options and their limitations were exposed rather badly in Australia.

The think tank also took the puzzling decision not to give Chahal a single game. As for Kuldeep, he was not even part of the squad. The left-arm spinner might go for a few runs, but he can give you important wickets as well in the bargain.

The 28-year-old has a strike rate of 32.6 in 73 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.20. In 25 T20Is, he has a strike rate of 12.2 and an economy rate of 6.89.

He has proven his credentials. However, he needs to be given enough chances to present his case as a strong contender for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

#3 He brings variety and quality

Among the current spin-bowling options in white-ball cricket, Team India have Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi as leg-spin options, Washington Sundar as an off-spin contender, while all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (if fit) and Axar are the left-arm spin choices.

Kuldeep is also a left-arm spinner, but he is different from the others in that his bowling possesses a lot more variety. He can fox the batters with his changes in pace even when there is not much on offer from the surface.

Along with the likes of Jadeja and Axar, who can stop the flow of runs, India also need someone like Kuldeep, who can experiment a bit with his bowling when the situation demands.

Unlike in 2019, the left-arm spinner is not assured of a place in the 2023 World Cup. However, the selectors would do well to give him a fair trial. He deserves that opportunity.

