3 reasons why Kuldeep Yadav should play in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia

Team India's Kuldeep Yadav is well into the second arc of his career after a consistent and promising run of games recently. The left-arm spinner struggled with injuries and confidence issues stemming from a lack of game time but has emerged stronger and arguably better as a bowler as well.

His case as an all-format performer is also gathering course, with T20I seemingly being the trickier of the lot. He has been exceptional in ODI cricket and despite only a solitary Test appearance in recent times, he made his presence felt by claiming the Player of the Match award against Bangladesh in December last year.

Former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi recently stated that Kuldeep should feature in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, he said:

"If Ashwin is our first option, and if Jadeja is not available, then it should Kuldeep and Axar. If Jaddu is available and they are playing three spinners, Kuldeep should play. Don't look at the venues or whether our spinners will do well or not at them. Look at the way Kuldeep has picked up wicket."

The left-arm spinner has been selected in the squad alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel. Kuldeep claimed eight wickets in his last Test appearance before being dropped to bring in an extra seamer in the form of Jaydev Unadkat for the second Test against Bangladesh.

While Ashwin remains the first-choice spinner, India are expected to play three spinners in subcontinent conditions. It is to be noted that Jadeja hasn't played an international game since August 2022, with his last Test appearance coming during the rescheduled Test against England in July 2022.

With all of the spin bowling options and the combinations at Team India's disposal, here are three reasons why Kuldeep should play in the Test series against Australia.

#1 Kuldeep's red-ball form mirrors his ongoing white-ball purple patch

Numbers aside, which is important in the first place, the changes that Kuldeep has made to his bowling speak volumes. Right from the revamped angle of his run-up to his arm speed, Kuldeep 2.0 has been an absolute treat to watch so far and a huge asset for the team.

The major takeaway from his return has undoubtedly been his impressive form in ODIs. Since Tean India's home season in late 2022, he has claimed 18 wickets in nine appearances, shunning the out-of-form Yuzvendra Chahal in the process as well.

His sole red-ball appearance in the timeframe also saw him being at his best. He made the most of the subcontinent conditions on offer to bag eight wickets in Team India's comfortable win.

With similar tracks expected to be on show for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, coupled with his confidence from the white-ball form make him a must-have in the team.

#2 Brings versatility to the bowling attack

Australia's squad encompasses four spinners, namely Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, and Todd Murphy. While Swepson acts as the lone wrist-spinning option, Kuldeep encompasses the same in the Indian squad.

Should Team India field three spinners, which is the likely approach, then including all three of Ashwin, Jadeja, and Axar would be a rather one-dimensional approach, despite the depth that they bring to the batting.

Kuldeep's inclusion in the playing XI will provide that added element, an X-factor of sorts to the Indian bowling unit. Apart from the variations that he brings with him as a left-arm wrist spinner, his presence could also potentially deter the Aussie batters from settling down with the finger spinners.

#3 Has a great record against Australia

Although not a large sample size, Kuldeep has almost always got the better of the Australians. His Test debut came against the Aussies during the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy held in India in 2017. He marked the occasion with a four-wicket haul in the first innings.

He did not spare the Aussies on their home turf after claiming a fifer in the Sydney Test during the 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Trophy and ended with figures of 5-99 as India had Australia on the ropes in the contest which eventually ended in a draw. He has taken nine wickets against the opposition in two Tests at an average of 21.11. If the horizons are broadened, his first ODI hat-trick came against the same opposition.

The fact that he has improved his batting also tips the scales in his favor. He is well capable of batting at No. 8 and showed a glimpse of his batting ability during the first Test against Bangladesh. Kuldeep scored 40 runs, holding his ground for 114 deliveries in the process.

While the Australian bowling attack is a far more potent unit, he could still rise to the challenge if the opportunity is presented to him.

Should the left-arm wrist spinner be a part of the playing XI for the Tests against Australia? Let us know what you think.

