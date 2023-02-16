3 reasons why Mitchell Starc could be a threat to India in the 2nd IND vs AUS Test

India and Australia lock horns in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, February 17. The hosts won the first Test by an innings and 132 runs and Australia will look for massive improvements ahead of this second Test.

They couldn't play their best XI in their first game and should have some key players return to the fold in this match. While Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green are possible returnees to the side, Mitchell Starc is also expected to replace Scott Boland in the XI.

Starc's return to the side is a huge boost for the Aussies and a warning sign for the home side. Here are three reasons why he could be a threat to India's hopes of going 2-0 up in the series

#3 Batting Cover

This may be a lesser-known aspect of Mitchell Starc's game, but he's a solid Test match batter who averages close to 30 against India. In fact, in the four Test matches he has played in the country, Starc has aggregated 263 runs, averaging 32.87. This includes an extremely unlucky dismissal at 99 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali in 2013.

His batting will be a huge upgrade over Scott Boland down the order for Australia. He can exploit India's weakness of not being able to round out the opposition's lower-order batting effectively. While it's not his primary area to shine, Starc will be keen on impressing every time he walks out with the willow.

#2 Reverse Swing

Mitchell Starc is one of the best exponents of reverse swing in world cricket. He has swung many games in Australia's favor (pun intended), even in subcontinental conditions. Many experts talked up Mohammed Shami's selection over Umesh Yadav because of the former's superior ability in reverse swing.

While he didn't get to showcase it in the first Test, one feels that the second Test is going to be more competitive and that the innings will last longer.

Starc's spell against Pakistan in March 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi was a masterclass of reverse swing bowling. He made batters dance to his tunes on what was pretty much a dead wicket and he would look to do the same in Delhi.

Starc's skillset is one many bowlers would wish to possess. Skipper Pat Cummins will definitely be buoyed by the return of one of his senior pacers for this second Test.

#1 India's problem against left-arm seamers

Three of India's top four have had long-existing issues with left-arm seamers who can swing the ball. Hence, Australia will be relieved to have Starc who provides them with that angle and a different bowling dynamic.

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli's struggles against left-arm seamers are well-documented. Considering Rohit's performance in the first Test, it's important that Australia pick up early wickets. They cannot let India bat out the new ball as they did in the first game.

Starc can swing the ball both ways. If he can sow that little seed of doubt in the batter's head and get that early breakthrough, Australia could have a genuine crack at the Indian batting order.

